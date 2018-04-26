Tyco Retail Solutions revolutionizes loss prevention with new Sensormatic shrink analytics offering at RILA Retail Asset Protection Conference 2018

With easy to navigate dashboards, Sensormatic SMaaS helps makes sense of the data so retailers can identify problems earlier and make better decisions. Loss prevention professionals can gain a clear picture of store operations across individual stores, districts, regions and even enterprise-wide to isolate data and compare performance metrics. For example, the organized retail crime (ORC) map gives retailers insights into ORC activity in a specific geographic area, taking into account metal-foil and jammer detection alarms. It groups the stores experiencing the same ORC event, empowering retailers with analytics for proactive decision making.

Retailers can also receive automatic notifications on an exception basis to help identify serious issues that need their attention. By taking preventative measures, retailers can adjust their strategies, which include optimizing staffing or addressing training gaps, to avoid future problems.

This innovative service also helps lower shrink with better equipment uptime. By minimizing downtime, loss prevention professionals can spend less time managing the estate, and dedicate more time and resources to improving store performance and customer service.

Beyond just loss prevention, SMaaS delivers actionable intelligence for operations and merchandising by assigning a financial value to loss events. This useful information not only helps retailers understand the potential impact on shrink, but also provides guidance to make effective data-driven decisions that may positively influence bottom-line results.

"As the industry adjusts to the new normal of always-on retail, loss prevention must keep up with its data-heavy demands," said Tony D'Onofrio, chief customer officer, Tyco Retail Solutions. "While inventory and merchandising management have relied on data analytics for years, it's loss prevention's time to reap the benefits of new, real-time insights to better understand and control store shrink. We believe that Sensormatic SMaaS is a game changer for the retail industry and are excited to be offering it to our customers."

"Know What's in Store" with Tyco Retail Solutions at RILA Retail Asset Protection Conference 2018:

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Tyco Retail Solutions

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights for the retail industry. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. Our more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak® and TrueVUE™ brands, as well as a full suite of building technology solutions. For more information, please visit TycoRetailSolutions.com , or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

