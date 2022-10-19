Tye Hayes, Former CTO of the City of Atlanta, Attends Singapore International Cyber Week 2022 (SICW) Alongside the United States Delegation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Tye Hayes, Founder & CEO of N-Ovate Solutions and SmartGov Data Tech joins the United States delegation on a trip to Singapore to participate in the 7th edition of Singapore International Cyber Week 2022 (SICW ). The event brings together prominent global policymakers and industry experts who will engage on critical issues such as international law or cyber norms of behavior while advancing knowledge exchanges about solutions that make up a secure, trusted, resilient cyberspace.

As the former CTO of the City of Atlanta, Tye Hayes has over two decades of experience working in the public sector. N-Ovate Solutions is an innovative agency created specializing in Cybersecurity, IT Strategy & Planning, and IT Telecom & Network Services.

"The United States delegation to Singapore is one of the most prestigious events in the world. To have N-Ovate Business Solutions, invited alongside some of the biggest names in technology is a tremendous honor. But I'm not here just to sit and watch; I'm here to represent N-Ovate Solutions , my country, and all little girls that look like me," says Tye Hayes , CEO and Founder of N-Ovate Solutions , and SmartGov Data Tech . "We may be small, but we have a lot of talent and a lot to offer. I intend to show everyone here that American businesses are still the best in the world."

Last month Tye Hayes and her team announced the launch of SmartGov Data Stack focusing on data governance, risk reduction, & compliance to help government agencies manage data more efficiently. N-Ovate developed SmartGov Data Tech in partnership with the Black Progress Matters , Black-Owned Business Incubator to create an unparalleled, purpose-built modern data stack specifically for governments and education industries.

To learn more about SmartGov Data Tech and N-Ovate Solutions visit https://www.novatesolutions.net/ or https://www.smartgovdatatech.com/

