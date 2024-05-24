Tyfon and Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Announce Public Filing of Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection with Proposed Business Combination

• Transaction expected to close in the second half of 2024

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. and SUZHOU, China, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: GTAC) ("GTAC"), a special purpose acquisition company, and Tyfon Culture Holdings Limited ("Tyfon"), a well-recognized offline to online ("O2O") Chinese art marketplace, today announced the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") of a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") relating to their previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination"). The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus of GTAC that discloses important information about GTAC, Tyfon and the Business Combination, including a business overview of Tyfon, terms of the Business Combination, pro forma financial information of the combined company, and risk factors. The Registration Statement has not yet been declared effective by the SEC, and the information contained therein is subject to change. The Registration Statement can be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. For the direct link to the Form F-4 filing, visit: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001848821/000149315224021218/formf-4.htm

Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be named Tyfon Culture Inc. and will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "TFCI". The Business Combination is expected to close in the second half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals.

About Tyfon Culture Holdings Limited

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, Tyfon is a leading contemporary Chinese art marketplace. Tyfon combines an offline network of operations with an innovative online technology marketplace to improve and optimize a traditionally inefficient art buying experience. Tyfon acts as an agent by matching the needs of contemporary Chinese paintings sellers (including artists and painting owners) with buyers. More information about Tyfon is available at https://en.tyfon.com.cn/.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, visit www.globaltechnologyacquisitioncorp.com.

