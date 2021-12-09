Tyfone and SavvyMoney Partner to Create a Better Digital Banking Experience

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyfone, Inc., a premier provider of digital banking solutions for community financial institutions, and SavvyMoney, the leading intelligent credit score solution, have announced an agreement to integrate the SavvyMoney solution into Tyfone's nFinia digital banking platform. This will give consumers complete understanding and visibility to their credit score, full report, and the factors that drive it from any device. At the same time, financial institutions will gain access to robust analytics for sales and marketing.

"We are excited for the Tyfone partnership and honored they have trusted SavvyMoney as an integrated credit score, personalized loan offer, and analytics marketing solution for their clients," said JB Orecchia, CEO and President of SavvyMoney. "This partnership will bring our solution to even more financial institution partners and empower them to fuel their mission of improving consumers' financial wellbeing while driving loan growth."

"Tyfone values working with partners that hold similar values to us – putting customers first and working to build strong, financially healthy communities. SavvyMoney does just that," said Dr. Siva Narendra, Tyfone's CEO. "The SavvyMoney platform fits our vision perfectly and the company is a great cultural fit for us, too."

SavvyMoney is an award-winning fintech company who works with over 750 financial institutions. SavvyMoney provides an integrated credit report and score solution right into financial institutions' online and mobile banking. Consumers get actionable advice about their credit score, report, and saving opportunities from pre-qualified loan offers. SavvyMoney's analytics platform provides the financial institution with full visibility to users' credit scores trends, wallet share analysis, and targeted lending campaigns. www.savvymoney.com @SavvyMoneyTip

Based in Portland, Ore, Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the United States. The company understands that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is its unwavering commitment to exceptional collaboration and communication. The company considers each customer a true partner and places the highest value on every relationship. Additional information is available at www.tyfone.com.

