Tyfone, ESP Strengthens Partnership to Benefit Mutual Customers Tight Product Integration Continues to Benefit Credit Unions and Their Members

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyfone, Inc, and Enhanced Software Products, Inc. (ESP) have reaffirmed their integration partnership to better serve their mutual customers. By combining the power of Tyfone's nFinia® omnichannel digital banking platform and ESP's flexible core processing platform, credit unions are able to create a robust user experience for both employees and members.

"We were already shopping for a digital banking provider when we read an article about another Tyfone user in the ESP newsletter," said Heather Clancy-Young, CEO of The ONE Federal Credit Union. The ONE will be the eighth and most recent beneficiary of the Tyfone/ESP relationship. "We called that credit union and heard nothing but good things about Tyfone," she added.

"Our goal is to ensure our clients find the solutions that meet their goals and objectives. We partner with companies that share similar business ethics and choose to be involved in the client's success," said ESP President Shaun Murray. "Tyfone is such vendor for us in the digital banking space and I am confident that the Tyfone/ESP partnership will yield great success for credit unions and their members."

"When we evaluate business partnerships, a great cultural fit is just as important as a great technological fit," said Dr. Siva Narendra, Tyfone's CEO. "ESP shares our passion for great technology and great customer service."

About Enhanced Software Products Inc.

Based in Spokane Valley, WA, ESP is a Core Processor serving the credit union industry for over 25 years. ESP has earned a name for providing incredible customer service, extensive vendor integration and listening to their clients. Placing a high priority on delivering the most solid and flexible core in the market. All aiming towards being the most trusted and admired core processor in the industry. Additional information is available at www.espsolution.net.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore, Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the United States. The company understands that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is its unwavering commitment to exceptional collaboration and communication. The company considers each customer a true partner and places the highest value on every relationship. Additional information is available at www.tyfone.com.

