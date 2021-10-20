Tyger Campbell Agrees to NIL Deal with Honeybee Burger

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeybee Burger Inc. ("Honeybee"), the owner and operator of the plant-based burger chain Honeybee Burger, today announced that it has just signed its first brand ambassador, Tyger Campbell, the starting point guard for the top-5 ranked UCLA Bruins Men's basketball team.

Under brand-new NCAA guidelines, college athletes may now receive compensation for the use of their name, image, and likeness without compromising their college eligibility.

Tyger Campbell, here wearing the classic Honeybee Hoodie, is keeping his eye on the ball this season.

"We are huge fans of Tyger, and his incredible charisma and game makes him very appealing to potential new customers of Honeybee," says Adam Weiss, founder of Honeybee Burger, a fast-growing all plant-based burger business in Los Angeles.

Tyger will use his social medial presence to help draw attention to Honeybee's award-winning plant-based burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, breakfast burritos, and more. Tyger's Instagram following of 50k+ is likely to grow with UCLA's increased profile on the national stage, following a surprising year in which the Bruins reached the Final Four of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Tyger is not vegan, and that's just fine with Weiss. "Honeybee's mission is to expand plant-based eating beyond pure vegans, and Tyger's fondness for our food is a perfect example of how great plant-based food can cross-over to traditional fast-food consumers," said Weiss

About Honeybee

Honeybee was launched in Los Angeles 2019 with the goal of creating the first fully mission-driven, all plant-based QSR in the Industry.

Honeybee features some of the most exciting plant-based products on the market and is proud to have been an early launch partner for items like Oatly soft serve, Akua kelp patties, and Nowadays chicken nuggets. Honeybee's menu is entirely plant-based, with numerous gluten-free and soy free options.

Honeybee recently conducted a crowdfund on Start Engine under Regulation CF, becoming one of the most successful food and beverage campaigns on Start Engine.

For more information, please email [email protected].

About Tyger Campbell

Tyger is a red-shirt Junior for the nation's second-ranked UCLA Bruins men's basketball team. Tyger, named after Tiger Woods, is the starting guard for the Bruins, a position he held last season as the Bruins made a run to the Final Four of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Media Contact:

Adam Weiss

Honeybee Burger Inc

323 452 – 6024

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeybee Burger