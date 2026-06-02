TYKO CAPITAL PROVIDES $870 MILLION CONSTRUCTION LOAN FOR FOUR SEASONS PRIVATE RESIDENCES LAKE AUSTIN

Landmark financing advances the first purely residential private resort from Four Seasons, with a combination of residences, 28 villa lots, 50 private boat slips, and a private members club managed by Four Seasons.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TYKO Capital ("TYKO") announced today that it has provided an $870 million single-lender construction loan to Lincoln Property Company and Austin Capital Partners for Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin. The whole loan supports construction of a residential-only private resort community on Lake Austin, planned to include private residences, 28 villa lots, a private marina with 50 boat slips, and private club amenities with service and operations by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin; Rendering by DBOX for Austin Capital Partners

"This is one of the largest construction loans ever made for a luxury residential project in Texas," said Adi Chugh, Founder and CEO of TYKO Capital. "Lincoln Property Company and Austin Capital Partners are building something exceptional on this irreplaceable site. Austin has become one of the most compelling residential markets in the country, attracting high-net-worth families seeking the caliber of living that Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin delivers."

Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin is the first purely residential private resort from Four Seasons, a community with no hotel, where the amenities are reserved exclusively for homeowners, club members, and their guests. Situated on a secluded hill rising 380 feet above the lake and surrounded by more than 2,000 acres of protected land, the community spans 210 acres and nearly a mile of Lake Austin shoreline. Approximately 20 minutes from downtown, the location offers a rare combination of seclusion and accessibility.

The project offers an extraordinary collection of resort-style amenities, highlighted by The Upper Clubhouse, home to Café Boulud Lake Austin by Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud, who will oversee all food and beverage experiences across the property. The Upper Clubhouse also features a private 96-seat theater, a 100-seat sports lounge, The Portal Bar & Lounge, and a 300-foot infinity-edge pool overlooking the Lake and Austin skyline. Additional amenities include The Spa & Wellness Club, The Racquet & Golf Club, The Lake Clubhouse, two private marinas with 50 boat slips, a working produce farm, and a network of nature trails that weave through the private enclave.

The community enters the market as more high-net-worth families reassess where they want to live, work, and establish a long-term home base. For many of those buyers, Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin offers a turnkey, lock-and-leave waterfront residence with Four Seasons service, set within a Lake Austin site that is effectively irreplaceable.

"This financing moves Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin from vision to construction," said Jonathan Coon, Partner at Austin Capital Partners. "We set out to create an unparalleled private resort on Lake Austin. With TYKO, Lincoln, Four Seasons, and our construction partners, we are now focused on delivering that promise to our homeowners and club members."

Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin will be managed by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. Interior design is by the award-winning studio Lissoni and Partners. Austin Capital Partners was advised on the financing by Adelaide Real Estate, Cobalt Equities, and JLL.

TKYO CAPITAL

TYKO Capital ("TYKO") is a multi-billion-dollar Commercial Real Estate Private Equity and Private Credit Investment Management Platform, which is a joint venture between Adi Chugh and Elliott Investment Management. TYKO was established in August 2023 to capitalize on the void in the CRE capital markets caused by the current macro-economic environment, focusing on institutional borrowers and institutional assets in top-tier markets. TYKO's focus and reach in the CRE space are unique, given the firm's proprietary deal-sourcing capabilities and ability to commit large amounts of capital to institutional deals.

TYKO invests across the entire capital stack (Senior Financings, Whole Loan Financings, Junior/Mezz, Pref Equity, LP Equity, GP Equity) and across all asset classes. Learn more at tykocapital.com.

AUSTIN CAPITAL PARTNERS

Austin Capital Partners is an Austin-based real estate development firm led by Jonathan Coon, Jason Subotky, and Eduardo Margain. The firm is the developer of Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin, a residential-only private resort community on Lake Austin. Learn more at www.austincapitalpartners.com.

LINCOLN PROPERTY COMPANY

Lincoln Property Company ("Lincoln") is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States. Offering a fully integrated platform of real estate services and innovative solutions to owners, investors, lenders and occupiers, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across asset types, including office, multifamily, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, healthcare, government, universities, and mixed-use properties, throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Lincoln's combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 720 million square feet of commercial space. For more information, visit: www.lpc.com.

Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin is not owned, developed, or sold by Four Seasons Hotels Limited or its affiliates. The developer, Austin Capital Partners, uses the Four Seasons trademarks and tradenames under a license from Four Seasons Hotels Limited. This release does not constitute an offer to sell property in any jurisdiction where prior registration or qualification is required.

SOURCE Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin