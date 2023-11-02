Tyler-Based Martin Walker PC Named Among Nation's Best Law Firms

Martin Walker PC

02 Nov, 2023, 10:05 ET

Trial boutique's personal injury work earns repeat recognition by annual guide

TYLER, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 edition of Best Law Firms has named Martin Walker PC among the nation's top personal injury firms. The trial boutique's plaintiffs work earned top-tier honors in the greater Tyler area.

To be eligible for Best Law Firms, at least one attorney at a firm must be recognized in The Best Lawyers in America legal guide, which honored all three of the Martin Walker lawyers in the latest edition for their excellence in medical malpractice, appellate and personal injury litigation.

"We are very grateful for the acknowledgment of our efforts and hard-earned results," said co-founding partner Reid Martin. "Our team is very proud to serve the people of Tyler and beyond, and we are especially grateful to our clients for helping make this honor possible."

The renowned team at Martin Walker handles a wide variety of personal injury matters, such as motor vehicle and truck accidents, workplace injury, defective products and others. Among the firm's most recent personal injury victories is a $4.3 million jury verdict against Walmart on behalf of a worker struck and injured by a fleeing shoplifter's car.

The 2024 edition of Best Law Firms marks the 14th annual listing. Ranked ﬁrms, presented in three tiers, are recognized on a national and metro-based scale. Each year, leading law firms from around the country are surveyed and evaluated by industry peers and former clients to compile the guide.

"Martin Walker is a highly skilled and professional law firm with high ethics," Paul Boyd of Boyd Boyd & Giddens Law Firm told Best Law Firms. "I have handled many cases against them and have high regard for their work."

One client involved in an 18-wheeler wreck told the publishers that he received, "textbook professionalism and humility from Martin Walker." He went on to say he "felt confident and secure with their counseling."

This is just the latest in a long list of industry accolades for the firm's attorneys. Each is also a repeat honoree by Texas Super Lawyers and Lawdragon.

About Martin Walker PC

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death and product liability.

