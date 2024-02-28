Tyler Featherston joins Coastal States Bank's Government Guaranteed Lending Team

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal States Bank ("CSB") has announced that Tyler Featherston has joined its Government Guaranteed Lending (GGL) team as a Business Development Officer. Tyler, a seasoned SBA lender with experience in helping small businesses secure government lending for commercial real estate, business acquisitions and construction, will serve Colorado and the mountain region.

(PRNewsfoto/Coastal States Bank)

"Tyler will be a great addition to our GGL team here at Coastal States Bank. As our team continues to grow, it's our priority to recruit the best bankers locally and nationally to serve our clients with experience and exceptional service," states Pete O'Hern, CSB's Managing Director of Government Guaranteed Lending. "Under the guidance of Rose Fletcher, our GGL Sales Manager, I am certain that Tyler will be an important contributor to our team and a knowledgeable banking partner for our clients."

About the Company

Coastal States Bank builds relationships by providing a full range of banking services designed for businesses, their owners, and individuals looking for a local banking partner. CSB has a community banking presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island and Bluffton), Savannah, and the Atlanta Metropolitan market, and serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Senior Housing, Correspondent Marine, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business. At present, CSB has approximately $2 billion in total assets.

CSB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO).

Coastal States Bank – Local. And Proud of It.®

For additional information regarding Coastal States Bank please visit www.coastalstatesbank.com.

Media Contact:

Raquel Cobb

VP, Marketing and Communications Director

Coastal States Bank

[email protected]

SOURCE CoastalStates Bank