Tyler Gallagher, CEO of Regal Assets, Celebrates Milestone with Forbes Finance Council

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyler Gallagher, CEO and Founder of Regal Assets, is celebrating his one-year anniversary as a member of the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only organization for senior leaders to publish original content, connect and excel.

"We are so pleased to have Tyler Gallagher entering year two as a member of Forbes Finance Council," said Scott Gerber, founder and CEO of Forbes Councils. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world, and Tyler Gallagher is an important part of that community."

"It has been an honor for the past year to provide a unique perspective to the Forbes audience on the alternative assets industry and I am committed to continue to do this with an open mind giving a perspective from both sides," Tyler Gallagher of Regal Assets states.

Regal Assets was started with $5000 and in the last 10 years have turned it into close to a billion in assets under management. Regal Assets is committed to continue offering more assets classes to clients so they can have diversification in their financial portfolio.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. More information is available at forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT REGAL ASSETS

Regal Assets has handled hundreds of millions in alternative asset purchases for private wealth and institutional clients all over the world. Regal Assets was ranked No. 20 in the United States for financial services landing Regal Assets on the Inc. Magazine 500 List, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. As an industry leader Regal Assets has attracted the support and business of prominent figures and celebrities including Dennis Miller, Laura Ingraham and Lars Larson. Regal Assets has been featured in Forbes, Bloomberg, Market Watch, Reuters, Business Insider and many other prominent publications. In 2017 Regal Assets was issued the first crypto-commodity license through the government division of DMCC to be able to sell cryptos legally all over the world. The official announcement from the government was picked up by Bloomberg and can be seen at the following link as well as additional notable press on Regal Assets at https://www.regalassets.com/in-the-press/

