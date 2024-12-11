Tyler Hochman, Founder and CEO of FORE Enterprise, Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Social Impact List

FORE leverages AI to improve employee happiness and reduce attrition

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyler Hochman , founder and CEO of FORE Enterprise , has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2025 in the Social Impact category. This prestigious recognition celebrates Hochman's work leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to make workplaces better for everyone. FORE's technology predicts employee turnover, identifies the reasons talent might leave and suggests solutions to improve employee happiness and loyalty.

"Being recognized by Forbes is an incredible honor, and it speaks to the immense potential of technology to drive social change in the workplace," said Tyler Hochman. "At FORE, we're committed to helping companies retain talent and build equitable workplaces with initiatives proven to boost the success and happiness of employees."

Under Hochman's leadership, FORE Enterprise has developed sophisticated AI analytics tools to predict the cost of employee turnover and determine its precise causes. FORE's advisory board of experts from Stanford, Wharton and Kellogg also offer data-driven retention strategies to prevent costly turnover. These innovative tools help businesses save millions in lost productivity, with median-sized S&P 500 companies losing up to $355 million annually to workforce disengagement and attrition.

FORE also provides Due Diligence Snapshots that help private equity firms factor predicted employee turnover into company valuations. This technology can also help companies identify pay, seniority and advancement gaps, as well as disproportionate turnover among specific employee groups.

FORE launched in 2022 and became profitable in just its second year of operations – almost unheard of in the tech sector. With new clients in 2024 generating $10 million in revenue, FORE is less reliant on its $4 million in seed funding.

Before founding FORE, Hochman was the CEO of SafeStop, an innovative app designed to increase the safety of law enforcement interactions by facilitating video calls between officers and drivers during traffic stops, eliminating the need for either party to leave their vehicles. A Stanford University graduate in Management Science and Engineering with a focus on Data Science and Finance, Hochman has built a reputation for entrepreneurial success. At 27, he has founded multiple consumer and B2B tech startups.

As a recipient of this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 recognition, Tyler Hochman joins a remarkable group of innovators and leaders whose work is reshaping the future of business, technology and social responsibility.

For more information on FORE Enterprise, visit www.foreenterprise.com .

About FORE Enterprise:

FORE Enterprise is an AI-powered workforce management solution that provides high-precision data on employee retention and turnover for businesses and investors. FORE offers dynamic retention strategies and data-driven insights into future turnover and its bottom-line impact for businesses, through unique operational analytics and due diligence technology. FORE is guided by an advisory council of executives and academics with decades of expertise in business and technology. For more information, visit https://www.foreenterprise.com .

SOURCE FORE Enterprise