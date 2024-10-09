Tyler Lepley, Richard T. Jones, Stephen Bishop, and Kadianne Whyte joins cast of Manny Halley's "Angel" as BET+ Greenlights Full-Length Season 1

Fan favorites Tyler Lepley (Harlem), Richard T. Jones (The Rookie), Stephen Bishop (The Equalizer), and Kadianne Whyte (BMF), join a powerhouse ensemble in the gripping continuation of the street saga. They'll appear alongside Efrangeliz Medina, Siya, MC Lyte, Lil Mama, EJ King, Iyana Halley, and Malcolm Kelley as the plot intensifies and tensions escalate in this explosive prequel to the cult classic urban trilogy, Dutch.

This season dives deeper into the rise of Angel (played by Medina) as she is forced to navigate a brutal world after her tragic childhood, which leads her to the heart of New Jersey's deadly street game. After the murder of her foster mother, 17 year old Angel is left to take care of her three younger foster sisters with no money or a place to live. When Angel becomes a suspect in the murder, she teams up with ruthless gangster Diamond (Siya) who quickly grooms her into one of the most dangerous females on the streets. As bodies pile up, intimidating "Detective Monroe" has Angel worried, because one wrong move could send her to jail for life.

New cast shakes up the series with Lepley playing ruthless drug lord "Yella," Craze's older brother who lures Angel into the illicit business he's been wrapped up in since his early teens. Richard T. Jones will play "McCoy," Angel's attorney and the only person fighting for her outside the four walls of the prison. New episodes also welcome special guest stars Amin Joseph (Snowfall), Brooklyn McLinn (Bel-Air), and Duane Martin (All of Us), adding even more firepower to this season's explosive storyline.

Hip-hop legend MC Lyte returns as no-nonsense Detective Moore, while also making her directorial debut. Fans have even more to look forward to as she joins returning directors Jamal Hill and David Wolfgang, all set to bring the intensity of Angel to life with a fresh and bold vision.

"Angel found an audience on BET+ quickly, and that audience asked for more," says Halley. "As we continue the twists and turns of our story with the many layered characters in our show, we look forward to working with these seasoned actors who have all been recognized for their exceptional work in the dramatic performance space."

The series is the brainchild of Yolanda Halley, serving as creator, writer, and producer. With Manny Halley leading as Writer, Executive Producer and producer, alongside Rodney Turner II as Producer and Siergio Michael as Writer.

