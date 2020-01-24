Tyler Perry, Ed Gordon, Russell Hornsby, Angela Yee, Matthew A. Cherry, Melody and Martell Holt, and More Delivered a Powerful Month of Visionary Success on the Hit Podcast "Money Making Conversations," Hosted by Rushion McDonald

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Money Making Conversations" hosted by Rushion McDonald delivered a powerful month of visionary success and a refreshing outlook of motivation for the new year, with a packed lineup of entertainment stars, award-winning creators, and business and branding moguls featured in the month of January. Tune-in to scintillating conversations and brilliant insights with award-winning storytellers, actors, producers, authors, entrepreneurs, lifestyle experts and more including Tyler Perry, Ed Gordon, Russell Hornsby, Angela Yee, Matthew A. Cherry, Melody and Martell Holt, finance entrepreneur Prince Donnell, and tech expert Stephanie Humphrey, now at www.MoneyMakingConversations.com. Two-time EMMY®-winning producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru Rushion McDonald shares their journeys that have taken them to the top of their industries, and redefining success on new paths, to launching new entertainment and book projects, building personal wealth, and using technology wisely to protect your social media brand and financial health.

EMMY winner Rushion McDonald, Host & Creator of Money Making Conversations

The guest lineup hosted on "Money Making Conversations" during January includes: Renowned entertainment mogul/filmmaker Tyler Perry and co-stars Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, and Bresha Webb (His new film "A Fall From Grace" on Netflix); Ed Gordon, EMMY®-winning broadcaster, Host of "Weekend with Ed Gordon" on SiriusXM, Author (New book: "Conversations In Black: On Power, Politics, and Leadership"); Russell Hornsby, Star of NBC's "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" (also from film/TV: The Hate U Give, Creed II, Fences, "Grimm," "Lincoln Heights"); Angela Yee, Media Personality, Nationally- syndicated Co-host of "The Breakfast Club," Host of the Lip Service podcast, Juices For Life Brooklyn and Drink Fresh Juice Partner; Matthew A. Cherry, Director/Writer/Producer of Oscar®-nominated Animated Short Film "Hair Love," New York Times Bestselling author of "Hair Love," Former NFL athlete turned TV/filmmaker ("The Last OG," "Black-ish," "Whiskey Cavalier," BlackKklansman); Melody and Martell Holt, Producers and TV personalities (OWN's hit series "Love & Marriage: Huntsville"), Entrepreneurs, Authors, Homebuilders, Developers; Darlene McCoy, Recording artist/songwriter, Actress, Nationally-syndicated radio host of "The Nightly Spirit," Philanthropist (New EP album "Jesus Was Eclectic [Decades]"); Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson, Tattoo Artist, Owner of Enigma Tattoo Beverly Hills, Painter, Influencer; Melba Wilson, Celebrity Chef, Owner of legendary restaurant Melba's, Cookbook Author; Carlos King, CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment, Executive Producer of OWN's "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" (also produced: "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," "Hollywood Divas"); Writer/Director/Actor/Producer JD Lawrence, Owner of Who's Laughing Now entertainment production company, Creator and Star of Bravo's "Your Husband Is Cheating On Us"; Prince Donnell, Entrepreneur and Co-Founder/CEO of Jumping Jack Taxes, the largest African-American owner under 25 years old, of a tax company in America; Stephanie Humphrey, Technology and Lifestyle Expert known as "TechLifeSteph," Tech contributor on ABC's "Strahan, Sara & Keke," Founder of "Til Death Do You Tweet"; Pamela Samuels Young, Attorney, Legal thriller author, and Frequent speaker on issues of child sex trafficking, bullying, online safety and self-empowerment; Sylvia Weddington, Owner of Weddington Realty, Multi-state licensed real estate broker, Philanthropist; and Kwame Johnson and Juliet Udeochu, President & CEO, and Volunteer Recruitment Manager of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta.

"Money Making Conversations" is hosted and produced by Rushion McDonald and available across digital platforms, satellite networks and syndicated radio including: Spotify, iHeartRadio podcast, Apple Music, Spreaker, Stitcher, Overcast, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channels 141 on Howard University's Campus, and 142 on HBCU Campuses on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and ten stations across the U.S including North Carolina and South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, California, among other states. Rushion McDonald produces "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, where he is the business manager for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and was the Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard's national account for recruitment and retention in the 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, DC. Providing an ongoing conversation on entertainment, entrepreneurship, secrets of success, personal growth and wellness, "Money Making Conversations" features CEOs, celebrities, industry leaders, motivational speakers, authors, lifestyle experts, among other guests. A multiple EMMY® and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald is a television and film producer, sitcom writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and he's written and produced for Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Steve Harvey, and has steered multi-million dollar deals and campaigns. Providing ongoing motivation and mentorship every month to grow and strengthen your brand all year long, McDonald has also created a free 2020 calendar. Available to everyone with tips and original quotes, Rushion McDonald's motivational calendar can be downloaded at: https://www.moneymakingconversations.com/2020-rushion-mcdonald-motivational-calendar/.

