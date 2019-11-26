Tyler Perry to Speak at International Leadership Summit

Perry will lead a global think tank session on the topic of branding. A world-renowned producer, director, actor, screenwriter, playwright, author, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Perry is one of the most established artists in Hollywood, known for building his personal brand from the bottom up, attracting millions through his 17 feature films, 20 stage plays, seven TV shows and New York Times best-selling book. Perry also owns one of the largest studios in the world, the former Fort McPherson army base situated on 330 acres.

According to Jakes, Perry is "shifting the nation and Hollywood. You can beg people for an opportunity, or you can build your own. Perry has seized his opportunity and built his own empire. He is an exemplary example that with the right mindset, anyone can overcome daunting obstacles to find success."

Research from Harvard Business Review has shown that curiosity is vital to an organization's performance. This year, Jakes has expanded his formerly titled International Pastors and Leadership Conference to become the International Leadership Summit, focusing more on Christian men and women in the workplace who are looking to learn from industry thought leaders. The newly revamped conference is based on Jakes' latest book, Soar! Building Your Vision from the Ground Up (FaithWords, 2017). Registration for the conference is open to the public and available now at ThisIsILS.org.

What:

International Leadership Summit

Who:

T.D. Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter's House

Tyler Perry, writer, director, producer, actor

Steven Furtick, pastor of Elevation Church

Keion Henderson, CEO of The Henderson Management Group

John F. Hannah, pastor of New Life Covenant Church Southeast

Where:

Charlotte Convention Center

501 South College Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

When:

April 30 – May 2, 2020

Media Credentials:

All members of the media—reporters, photographers, videographers and crew—are required to have and display credentials in order to cover events within the conference. Press may request media credentials for the International Leadership Summit by filling out this form. Applicants will be notified via email whether they are approved or declined for credentials. Information regarding where to pick up credentials, parking, facility access, interviews and other details will be sent once credentials have been approved.

About The Potter's House

Located in Dallas, The Potter's House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America's Best Preacher and as one of the nation's 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter's House has five locations: The Potter's House of Dallas, The Potter's House of Fort Worth, The Potter's House of North Dallas, The Potter's House of Denver and The Potter's House OneLA.

About Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry is an established actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playwright and author. Born into poverty and raised in a household scarred by abuse, Perry fought from a young age to find the strength, faith and perseverance that would later form the foundations of his work. Perry started his career writing plays, many of which later became the inspiration for his film projects and included the introduction of the now-legendary Madea character, played by Perry himself. His first feature film, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, debuted at No. 1 nationwide in 2005. His ensuing films, Madea's Family Reunion, Daddy's Little Girls, Why Did I Get Married?, Meet the Browns, The Family That Preys, I Can Do Bad All by Myself, Why Did I Get Married Too?, For Colored Girls, Madea's Big, Happy Family, Good Deeds, Madea's Witness Protection, and The Single Mom's Club have all been met with massive commercial success, delighting audiences across America and around the world. Perry also starred in the Rob Cohen-directed Alex Cross, helped release Academy Award-nominated Precious, and garnered rave reviews for his role opposite Ben Affleck in David Fincher's Gone Girl.

Perry has also made his mark in the TV space. In 2007, he debuted the TBS series House of Payne, which broke cable rating records, and later launched the equally successful Meet the Browns on the same network. In late 2012, Perry partnered with Oprah Winfrey to bring scripted programming to her cable network, OWN, with For Better or Worse, Love Thy Neighbor, If Loving You is Wrong, The Paynes, and The Haves and The Have Nots, which continues to break ratings. In July 2017, Perry continued to grow his empire by announcing a mega multiyear content partnership with Viacom covering TV, film and short-form video projects. Perry released two more films with Lionsgate in 2018—Acrimony starring Taraji P. Henson and A Madea Family Funeral, which brought his popular character back to the big screen for a final time. The movie was a smash at the box office, raking in over $74 million. Perry also starred in Adam McKay's Academy Award-nominated VICE. Perry is currently in production for his multiple TV series and celebrated the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in October 2019. His newest shows, The Oval and Sistas can currently be seen on BET.

CONTACT:

Christine Cape, 404.545.0085

Anna Hutsell, 770.713.0923

Mara Silverio, 214.531.8612

SOURCE International Leadership Summit

Related Links

https://www.thepottershouse.org

