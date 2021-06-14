Tyler Shegerian Co-Founds PACT Capital

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PACT Capital Inc., a Los Angeles based commercial real estate mortgage banking firm that provides capital market services for Multifamily, Commercial and Agriculture, has announced its co-founding by real estate attorney Tyler Shegerian.

Tyler has extensive experience in real estate transactions and real estate law. As co-founder and Managing Director-General Counsel, Tyler oversees all legal, operational, and administrative activity for PACT Capital.

In addition to capital advisory, PACT Capital manages a private mortgage debt fund focused on commercial and agriculture bridge lending within California.

"We deliver value to our clients as real estate capital partners and advisors by bridging the gap between the capital markets and users of capital in commercial and agriculture real estate financing," said Tyler.

Tyler's previous experiences were in business financing, operations, and private lending. Prior to becoming a California lawyer, Tyler led the Asset Recovery business at ERI, the world's leading electronic recycling and e-asset management company. Tyler grew the Asset Recovery business unit at ERI to over $30 million in revenue before receiving his law degree at UCLA.

Tyler comes from a family of entrepreneurs. He grew up in FinancialAid.com, a San Diego internet-based student loan provider, ERI, and National Raisin Company, a raisin and dried fruit grower, packer, and shipper in Fowler, CA.

To learn more about PACT Capital or inquire about funding options, visit www.PACTCap.com, email [email protected], or call 213-799-PACT (7228).

PACT Capital, Inc., is a commercial and agricultural real estate capital advisor and direct lender based in Los Angeles, CA. The principals bring over a decade of real estate banking, operations, and transactional experience arranging commercial real estate financing for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, and agriculture assets. By employing a comprehensive approach with each client, PACT Capital's goal is to optimize a borrower's property and portfolio cash flow through smart, short-to-long-term liability management. PACT Capital is a trusted real estate capital partner - delivering every time.

