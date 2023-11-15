TYLER WOOD DISTILLING CO. APPOINTS KENTUCKY EAGLE INC.

"From the Backwoods to the Top Shelf®", Craft Distiller to offer Premium Whiskey and Bourbon Statewide in Kentucky

LEWISBURG, Ky., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyler Wood Distilling Co., LLC (a Premium Kentucky Craft Distiller) and Kentucky Eagle Inc., (#1 Lexington Kentucky Distributor) announced today that the companies have teamed up to provide Tyler's Top Shelf Whiskey and Bourbon Statewide in Kentucky. This is a big outreach for Tyler whose products have been sought after nationwide since first announcing his Craft Whiskey Distillery.

The Agreement brings together two Family-Owned Companies with Similar Visions. Both Strive to provide only the Best of the Best in the Spirits world. Since 2016, Tyler Wood Distilling Co., a Grain forward, 100% Copper Pot, only Hearts-of-the-Run bottled Spirits Distillery has been quietly amassing some of the Finest Bourbon in Kentucky, whilst launching a series of White Whiskey Clear and Flavored products.

Best known for his TV appearances on The Discovery Channel's "Moonshiners" and a renowned Nashville Country Music Singer and Songwriter, Tyler is building his Family's Legacy by going back to his roots. "Like us, Kentucky Eagle is a Family Owned and Operated Company that we are Proud to be a part of," said Tyler. "My Family Heritage dates back five generations of Whiskey makers and it's this experience and knowhow from a bygone era that sets us apart."

"Customers have been asking me daily when they can get their hands on it," said Tyler. "Now, with Kentucky Eagle Distributing, it will soon be available in most Stores statewide."

Coming in 2024 will be Tyler's Kentucky Straight, Single Barrel, Cask Strength Bourbon. "Our Bourbon is some of the best I've ever tasted and it's about to raise a few eyebrows!", said Tyler with a smile.

Kentucky Eagle Inc., with over 75 Years in Business, is a forward-thinking, innovative Distributor servicing all counties in Kentucky with over 45+ trucks/1500+ Retailers. For three generations Kentucky Eagle has fostered a Family Tradition of growth by providing their customers with the next, highest quality products. "Tyler is taking his time and doing things the right way. His Bourbon is some of the Best New Bourbon in Kentucky," said Sean Reichert, Spirits Portfolio Manager, Kentucky Eagle. "As we have significantly expanded our portfolio, we decided to take on only one new Whiskey Brand this year, and we chose Tyler Wood Distilling Company. Tyler's Whiskey was simply too good to pass up!"

About Tyler Wood Distilling Company

Established in 2016, born and set in the Heart of Bourbon Country, Tyler Wood Distilling Company is a Copper Pot Craft Distillery using methods and techniques from a bygone era. Made the Old Way through 5th Generation Family recipe it's Quality stands alone. 100% Copper Pot Distilled - 4 Grain - Only the Hearts of the Run in the Bottle. Locally raised non-GMO Corn, Wheat, Oats, Caramel Malted Barley & American Honey Malt Barley, a True Craft American Whiskey reminiscent of days gone by.

