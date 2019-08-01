Tylie Ad Solutions Looks to the Future with Hire of Steve Brown as Chief Technology Officer

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tylie Ad Solutions, a leading provider of cross-channel post production and media delivery services, announces the addition of industry veteran Steve Brown as Chief Technology Officer.

With 25 years of experience in the media industry, Brown is a software development expert with a deep fascination for production systems optimization. He developed the groundbreaking API media distribution platform Javelin while working with Warner Bros. and Deluxe.

Brown's background makes him a perfect fit for Tylie, a company that is expanding its reach while maintaining a service-based orientation. As CTO, he will be developing operational and service-based systems that utilize software to optimize client workflows and increase their operating margins.

Tylie President Sheri Lawrence expressed her excitement at Brown's arrival, saying, "Steve is a thought leader in our industry with real vision. As we continue to provide our partners with customized solutions to their workload and workflow needs, Steve's development experience and future-forward thinking will be invaluable."

The first woman-owned business in the male-dominated advertising space, Tylie Ad Solutions is a trusted partner to hundreds of major agencies and brands.

