Tylie Ad Solutions Looks to the Future with Hire of Steve Brown as Chief Technology Officer
Aug 01, 2019, 08:34 ET
BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tylie Ad Solutions, a leading provider of cross-channel post production and media delivery services, announces the addition of industry veteran Steve Brown as Chief Technology Officer.
With 25 years of experience in the media industry, Brown is a software development expert with a deep fascination for production systems optimization. He developed the groundbreaking API media distribution platform Javelin while working with Warner Bros. and Deluxe.
Brown's background makes him a perfect fit for Tylie, a company that is expanding its reach while maintaining a service-based orientation. As CTO, he will be developing operational and service-based systems that utilize software to optimize client workflows and increase their operating margins.
Tylie President Sheri Lawrence expressed her excitement at Brown's arrival, saying, "Steve is a thought leader in our industry with real vision. As we continue to provide our partners with customized solutions to their workload and workflow needs, Steve's development experience and future-forward thinking will be invaluable."
The first woman-owned business in the male-dominated advertising space, Tylie Ad Solutions is a trusted partner to hundreds of major agencies and brands.
Media Contact:
Dash Hawkins
818.209.4134
219163@email4pr.com
SOURCE Tylie Ad Solutions
Share this article