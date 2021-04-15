TYM Announces New Dealers in Tennessee
Three Dealers Add to Growing Network
WILSON, N.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TYM Tractors is pleased to announce three Tennessee equipment dealers have been added to its growing North American dealer network:
- Bob's Tractor Parts and Equipment in McEwen
- Larry Stovesand Equipment in Murfreesboro and Pleasant View
- SouthLand Power Sports in Lexington
Each of these dealers is committed to providing quality products and service to its customers. They join existing dealers in Tennessee:
- Johnson Equipment & Cattle in Newbern
- Paris Powersports in Paris
- Oneida Equipment in Oneida
Dealer Contact Information
Bob's Tractor Parts and Equipment
9935 Hwy 70 E, McEwen, TN 37101
(615) 879-2045
https://www.tntractorparts.com/
Larry Stovesand Equipment
2361 S Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
7284 US-41A, Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 442-6738
https://www.lsetractor.com/
SouthLand Power Sports
870F W Church St, Lexington, TN 38351
(731) 249-5734
https://www.southlandpowersports.com/
About TYM
TYM creates tractors that bring together alluring form, advanced function and accessible value. Through Korean expertise in design, engineering and manufacturing, the company helps owners overcome every obstacle as they shape the world around them. Headquartered in Korea with distribution across North America, Europe, and Asia, and assembly operations in the USA, TYM has been empowering customers for over 70 years.
TYM Tractors website: https://tym.world/en-us/
Dealer inquiries: https://tym.world/en-us/become-a-dealer/
