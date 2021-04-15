TYM Announces New Dealers in Tennessee

WILSON, N.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TYM Tractors is pleased to announce three Tennessee equipment dealers have been added to its growing North American dealer network:

Bob's Tractor Parts and Equipment in McEwen

in Larry Stovesand Equipment in Murfreesboro and Pleasant View

in and SouthLand Power Sports in Lexington

Each of these dealers is committed to providing quality products and service to its customers. They join existing dealers in Tennessee:

Johnson Equipment & Cattle in Newbern

in Paris Powersports in Paris

in Oneida Equipment in Oneida

Dealer Contact Information

Bob's Tractor Parts and Equipment

9935 Hwy 70 E, McEwen, TN 37101

(615) 879-2045

https://www.tntractorparts.com/

Larry Stovesand Equipment

2361 S Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

7284 US-41A, Pleasant View, TN 37146

(615) 442-6738

https://www.lsetractor.com/

SouthLand Power Sports

870F W Church St, Lexington, TN 38351

(731) 249-5734

https://www.southlandpowersports.com/

About TYM

TYM creates tractors that bring together alluring form, advanced function and accessible value. Through Korean expertise in design, engineering and manufacturing, the company helps owners overcome every obstacle as they shape the world around them. Headquartered in Korea with distribution across North America, Europe, and Asia, and assembly operations in the USA, TYM has been empowering customers for over 70 years.

TYM Tractors website: https://tym.world/en-us/

Dealer inquiries: https://tym.world/en-us/become-a-dealer/

SOURCE TYM Tractors