TYM North America Kicks off 75th Diamond Anniversary Celebration

Founded in 1951 in South Korea, the story of TYM is one of growth and innovation in the agriculture market. With engineering and production in Korea, we assemble and sell tractors in more than 40 countries. In addition to manufacturing agricultural machinery bodies, engines, and attachments, TYM has developed our proprietary MY TYM telematics platform which is included on all new models moving forward. Additionally, we are committed to developing autonomous driving technology for the future.

In North America, TYM has invested for growth—in our people and with four assembly, service and training facilities across the U.S. in Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Oregon. Supported by a robust network of authorized dealers across the United States and Canada, we embark on our next 75 years with a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, quality engineering, and industry–leading innovation.

Our first significant action for our 75th anniversary is the launch of two new Series 5 tractor models at the National Farm Machinery Show, the T5068 and T5074.

T5068 (Series 5): The T5068 retains the rugged power and functionality of its predecessor, the T654, while introducing thoughtful upgrades. Powered by a 68-horsepower DEUTZ engine, the T5068 delivers impressive lift capacity and exceptional operator comfort. Its spacious cab is equipped with HVAC and defrost for year-round comfort, along with an ergonomic joystick for precise, intuitive handling. And T5068 features MY TYM smart telematics, providing advanced monitoring and operational efficiency.

"We designed the T5068 to meet the demands of modern operators, and we packed it with useful standard features. For example, we included a 6-port hydraulic Walvoil® 6P and a 2-button joystick all standard to run more complex implements like a grapple or post-hole digger," said Keith Wainwright, Director of Marketing, Product Strategy, and Sales Planning.

3122 lbs. loader lift capacity

68 Engine HP and 63 PTO HP

Standard 6-Port Valve for Advanced Multifunction Control

Two Rear Remote Sets

High-capacity fuel tank for time-intensive work

External 3-Point Switch Control

T5074 (Series 5): This is an entirely new model for TYM, designed specifically for customers who want the strength of a larger tractor, but less complexity. This unit is all about getting the job done with ease and simplicity. Powered by a dependable 74-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine, the T5074 delivers power you need for tough jobs. It's built from the ground up for easy maintenance over the long haul. If you are looking for a straight-forward machine that provides the essentials with fewer distractions and technology, this is your new tractor.

3494 lbs. loader lift capacity

5 Engine HP and 60 PTO HP

Standard exterior rear work light

Standard 2-Button Loader Joystick

Mechanical, telescopic 3 Point Hitch

Optional canopy

Our second big announcement for 2026 is TYM North America's dynamic new partnership with ThorSport Racing for the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. TYM will proudly join forces as a primary sponsor of 2-time series champion Ben Rhodes and the iconic No. 99 truck. After joining us to help launch our new tractors at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ben will kick off the NASCAR season with the TYM at the Daytona International Speedway.

This milestone marks a powerful step forward in expanding national awareness of the TYM brand, aligning our heritage of performance and reliability with one of the sport's most respected teams and drivers. The partnership also arrives at a meaningful moment, as TYM celebrates its 75th anniversary and looks ahead to an ambitious future.

"We are honored to welcome Ben Rhodes not only as a TYM–backed driver, but also as a new TYM tractor owner—officially joining the TYM family on and off the track. With ThorSport Racing's championship pedigree and Ben's proven talent, we anticipate an unforgettable 2026 season and a winning partnership for years to come," said Richard Mancinelli, North America Marketing Leader.

Available Now at TYM Dealers

The T5075 and T5068 are available through TYM's North American dealer network. Visit your local dealer to learn more about how these models can enhance your operations. Find a TYM Dealer: https://tym.world/en-us/find-a-dealer

About TYM North America

At TYM, we create tractors that combine alluring form, advanced function, and accessible value. Crafted through our expertise in design, engineering, and manufacturing, our tractors help people overcome obstacles as they shape the world around them. Headquartered in Korea with distribution across North America, Europe, and Asia, and assembly operations in the USA, TYM has been empowering customers for over 70 years.

About ThorSport Racing

ThorSport Racing, based in a state-of-the-art 100,000-square-foot facility in Sandusky, Ohio, is the longest-tenured NASCAR Truck Series team, competing in the series since 1996. The Sandusky-based team has a combined seven drivers' championships - six in the Truck Series and one in the ARCA Menards Series with Frank Kimmel. For more information, visit www.thorsport.com, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, or tweet with us @ThorSportRacing.

About Ford Racing

Ford Racing is based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for Ford's performance vehicle development and major racing operations globally, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO British GT, FIA World Rally Championship, Supercars Championship, World of Outlaws, Ultra4, SCORE-International, FIA Rally-Raid, Formula Drift, NHRA, Rebelle Rally, Thailand Super Series, and our latest commitment in Formula 1 with RedBull Ford Powertrains. Ford Racing also maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford's racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford Racing's activities, please visit Performance.Ford.com or follow @FordRacing on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

