TyMac Electric Powers Business Success with Online Financing from OnDeck

TyMac Electric provides commercial electric services, primarily in high rise buildings, and works with architects and engineers to secure new business. Owner Ty McCaslin says fast, flexible access to financing from OnDeck ® was important to his company's ability to keep up with new business opportunities in the fast-growing Dallas commercial real estate market. The company received its first line of credit from OnDeck in 2017.

"Our customers typically have tight deadlines, so securing the financing we need on short notice is crucial to winning new business," said Mr. McCaslin. "Obtaining a line of credit from OnDeck was fast and easy and allowed us to maintain focus on our clients and their requirements, rather than spending time on obtaining financing offline."

Over the last two years, OnDeck has provided additional financing to TyMac Electric as the business grew to meet demand in the Dallas-Fort Worth commercial marketplace. The area is renowned as a national leader in delivered office space, new construction, and corporate migrations.

"Our clients love seeing one of our projects come to fruition," said Mr. McCaslin. "When you complete a multi-million dollar lighting job, it is amazing to see the transition of a commercial building from empty to powered up and shining brightly. We plan to continue fulfilling that mission for commercial clients throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the future."

"OnDeck is committed to offering timely financing options to small business owners like Ty at critical points in their business cycle," said Andrea Gellert, Chief Revenue Officer, OnDeck. "Since our inception, OnDeck has provided more than $300 million in financing to electrical and wiring installation contractors. We are proud to be an important financial partner for this critical industry and all of us at OnDeck congratulate TyMac Electric on its success."

Overall, OnDeck has provided more than $879 million in financing online to small business owners in the State of Texas.

For more information on TyMac Electric, visit: www.tymacelectric.com

