Tyme Announces New Biometric-Enabled Kiosks

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevating the customer experience in restaurants just became easier thanks to a new partnership between comprehensive restaurant ordering platform Tyme and biometrics fintech company PopID, which is part of The Cali Group.

PopID is bringing its face verification platform, called PopPay, to Tyme self-checkout kiosks everywhere. The new integration will allow consumers to use face verification to check in and receive personalized order recommendations and also pay on Tyme kiosks. This revolutionary update, paired with the kiosk's ability to accept traditional payment forms, will enhance the customer experience by giving them flexibility in how they order and pay.

"With the partnership and our tech integration, our kiosk now accepts payment either with a traditional card swipe using a card reader or simply by opting to pay with PopPay via a simple face scan," said co-founder and COO Omar Boukottaya.

The new integration moves biometrics from its rapidly expanding usage in airports to restaurants and retail stores. A customer that enrolls in the service can choose to "check in" with a face scan, and the customer sees his or her favorite orders from that particular location, including their their favorite modifications and order add-ons.

"We are able to offer this personalized and revolutionary seamless customer experience through a simple software update. Biometric check in and biometric check out features can increase ticket size, speed, and loyalty engagement of restaurant operators. Together, we are taking the restaurant ordering customer journey to new heights," Boukottaya said.

"Rising labor costs have resulted in restaurant operators across America adopting Tyme self ordering kiosks," said John Miller, CEO of PopID and Cali Group. "Similar to the role that biometrics play in airport entry and plane boarding, PopPay Check In and PopPay Check Out can make restaurant kiosk ordering and payment go from minutes to seconds."

How it works:

A customer submits a selfie when enrolling with PopID's PopPay and links a credit / debit card or bank account to their account.

When the customer checks in with PopPay on a Time kiosk, the machine scans their face and shows their favorite orders.

When the customer goes to check out on a Tyme kiosk, the machine scans their face again and recognizes the payment information linked to their account.

