Tyme Commerce Announces the Launch of Food Gifting Program - TymeCash

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyme Commerce has launched TymeCash, a cash-back program to reward consumers for every order placed through its meal ordering platform. The cash can easily be gifted to others on the platform or used toward the purchase of other meals.

Tyme is the only meal ordering app that lets you buy a meal for a friend or gift a friend with cash. Of course, you can also redeem the cash for discounts and free food at restaurants.

Users earn TymeCash by ordering through the Tyme mobile take-out app or by being part of a Tyme Commerce corporate lunch program. Unlike so many other reward programs, TymeCash rewards never expire.

The TymeCash program is one of the latest additions to the Tyme Commerce AI-driven food platform, a digital concierge that learns users' preferences and is intelligent enough to present them with new offerings based on their previous orders.

The Tyme mobile app has especially endeared itself to foodies, who appreciate the curated selection of the best restaurants in the area as well as people in a rush (i.e., everybody), who love that they can order, pay, and pick up their takeout orders without ever waiting in line.

Tyme Commerce is riding the second wave of change in how consumers order food. The first wave of change came as restaurants transitioned from taking phone food orders to receiving orders via mobile app.

However, most of these apps fall short in either their selection of local restaurants, in usability, or their ability to manage the entire order transaction from beginning to end. The Tyme Commerce mobile app doesn't make just ordering for individuals easier… it simplifies and manages the entire process of ordering and paying for food for large groups, such as for friends and family or employees.

In the restaurant technology industry, Tyme Commerce is unique in that its platform serves multiple participants with end-to-end, complete solutions:

Consumers —A consumer mobile app for ordering takeout that remembers users' food preferences and can automate an individual's routine food orders.

—A consumer mobile app for ordering takeout that remembers users' food preferences and can automate an individual's routine food orders. Corporations —A complete food ordering program for corporate lunch programs that simplifies ordering for large groups.

—A complete food ordering program for corporate lunch programs that simplifies ordering for large groups. Restaurants—A marketplace solution for restaurants to expand their offerings and increase revenue while also providing access to smaller food-related startups looking for new markets.

Tyme Commerce is a personalized, omni-channel end-to-end food platform that customizes the world around you to your likes and preferences with AI-driven solutions for consumers and restaurateurs alike. With Tyme, consumers use personalized menus and an intelligent digital concierge to order from their favorite merchants. Merchants are able to customize orders and use the rich analytics data that they receive to connect better with their customers and provide a superior experience. In addition, Tyme Commerce's first-ever restaurant-to-restaurant marketplace gives restaurants the ideal platform for finding specialty items, while providing an expanded sales tool for entrepreneurs serving the restaurant industry.

