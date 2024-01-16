Tyonek Services Group Acquires Huntsville Hangar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Tyonek Services Group, Inc. (TSG), a subsidiary of Tyonek Native Corporation, has completed the purchase of the hangar facility located at 2840 Wall Triana Highway in Huntsville, Alabama. The 68,000-square-foot facility is equipped to meet the demands of both rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft.

Tyonek Services Group Hangar, Huntsville, Alabama

"The purchase of this hangar force multiplies our portfolio of state-of-the-art facilities allowing us to provide the highest caliber of service and quality to our customers, said Paul Stein, president, TSG. "It will enable TSG to further showcase our comprehensive aircraft maintenance and modification expertise."

The hangar is an FAA certified 14 CFR Part 145 Repair Station, inside a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Security Identification Display Area (SIDA) perimeter at the Huntsville International Airport. The company has leased the facility since 2018 and performs maintenance, repairs, overhauls, equipment installations, testing, and manufacturing services at the site. The facility has the appropriate back shops to perform rotary wing organizational, intermediate, and depot-level maintenance.

Tyonek Native Corporation CEO, Stephen Peskosky adds, "The completion of this acquisition is a key milestone achievement supporting our longer-term objectives and positions us well for continued growth in the aircraft maintenance services segment."

About Tyonek Native Corporation

Tyonek Native Corporation (TNC) is the parent company to a diversified portfolio of subsidiary businesses in industries including: Aerospace and defense manufacturing, engineering, aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul, cyber technology, land resource development and renewables, and construction.

TNC is an Alaska Native Corporation formed under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971 (ANCSA). Profits generated from TNC provide financial, social, educational, and community benefits for more than 900 shareholders.



The corporation's headquarters is located in Anchorage, Alaska, with offices in Madison, Alabama, and other operational locations throughout the continental United States.

For additional information, visit www.tyonek.com.

SOURCE Tyonek Native Corporation