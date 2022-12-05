Type 2 diabetes market 2023-2027: 5-year (2017-2021) historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The type 2 diabetes market size is estimated to increase by USD 39.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 10.94%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Type 2 Diabetes Market 2023-2027

Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and y-o-y growth of type 2 diabetes market

The market is segmented by drug class (insulin, DPP-4 inhibitor, GLP-1 receptor agonists, SGLT-2 inhibitors, and others) and distribution channel (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies).

and Based on drug class, the insulin segment is expected to account for the highest share of the market during the forecast period.

the is expected to account for the highest share of the market during the forecast period. In type 2 diabetes, insulin is administered when options such as diet, exercise, and oral anti-diabetic drugs are unable to maintain optimal blood glucose levels.

Factors such as an increase in the population with type 2 diabetes and awareness about the disease contribute to the growth of the global insulin market.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated as MODERATE to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The type 2 diabetes market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Baxter International Inc.

Biocon Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

DM Pharma Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer Inc.

Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The rising prevalence of diabetes is notably driving the type 2 diabetes market growth

Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes across the world. Excess body weight and a physically inactive lifestyle are some of the most common causes of type 2 diabetes. The prevalence of this disease has increased among adults as well as children. Once the disease is diagnosed, it is essential to provide the right medications Hence, the increasing number of people with type 2 diabetes will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Chart and data table on historical market size (2017-2021, historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America , which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes in North America . The US is the major revenue contributor in the market owing to a large base diabetic population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and growing technological advances.

is estimated to contribute The growth of this region is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes in . The US is the major revenue contributor in the market owing to a large base diabetic population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and growing technological advances. The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 had a slightly negative impact on the type 2 diabetes market in North America due to partial lockdowns and limited focus on non-urgent treatments and clinical visits. However, after the relaxation of the lockdowns, people were allowed to go for regular health checkups and treatments, which is expected to drive the growth of the type 2 diabetes market in North America during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this type 2 diabetes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the type 2 diabetes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the type 2 diabetes market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the type 2 diabetes market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of type 2 diabetes market vendors

Type 2 Diabetes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Biocon Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., DM Pharma Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Drug Class



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global type 2 diabetes market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global type 2 diabetes market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Drug class Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Drug class Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Drug Class - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Drug Class - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Drug Class

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Drug Class



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Drug Class

6.3 Insulin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Insulin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Insulin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Insulin - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Insulin - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 DPP-4 inhibitor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on DPP-4 inhibitor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on DPP-4 inhibitor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on DPP-4 inhibitor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on DPP-4 inhibitor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 GLP-1 receptor agonists - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on GLP-1 receptor agonists - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on GLP-1 receptor agonists - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on GLP-1 receptor agonists - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on GLP-1 receptor agonists - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 SGLT-2 inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on SGLT-2 inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on SGLT-2 inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on SGLT-2 inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on SGLT-2 inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Drug Class

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Drug Class ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Hospital pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Hospital pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Online pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Online pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Online pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Online pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Online pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 120: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 123: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 126: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

12.5 Biocon Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Biocon Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Biocon Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Biocon Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Biocon Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 131: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 132: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 134: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

12.7 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 144: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

12.10 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 150: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 151: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 153: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.12 Novartis AG

Exhibit 155: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 156: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.13 Novo Nordisk AS

Exhibit 159: Novo Nordisk AS - Overview



Exhibit 160: Novo Nordisk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Novo Nordisk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Novo Nordisk AS - Segment focus

12.14 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 163: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 167: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 168: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 170: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

12.16 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 176: Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

