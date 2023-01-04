Type 2 Diabetes Treatment: Global Market Outlook

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

In this report, the market has been segmented based on route of administration, therapy type and region.The report provides an overview of the global type 2 diabetes treatment market and analyses market trends.







Using 2021 as the base year, it provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on route of administration, therapy type and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of type 2 diabetes therapies providers.



The report covers the market for type 2 diabetes treatment with regard to the therapy type across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



It estimates the global market for type 2 diabetes treatment in 2021, and then provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.



The scope of the study includes the various types of medicines involved in type 2 diabetes treatment and management. Blood glucose monitoring, diagnostic systems and devices, and insulin-delivery devices used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, however, have been excluded from this study.



Report Includes:

- A comprehensive overview of the global market for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

- Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Understanding of the current and future market potential for this innovation driven market, and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and sub-segments

- Discussion of the industry growth driving factors and challenges that will shape the market for type 2 diabetes treatment as the basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2022-2027)

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global type 2 diabetes treatment market, and corresponding market share analysis by therapy type, route of administration, end user, and region

- Holistic review of the COVID-19 pandemic implications on the global market for treatment of type 2 diabetes

- Review of the patent grants and patent applications on type 2 diabetes treatment solutions and related technologies

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues



Summary:

Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of diabetes, is a chronic and progressive condition in which the body does not make or use insulin normally, leading to high levels of glucose (sugar) in the blood.Type 2 diabetes is one of the greatest modern health challenges.



It impacts every country and contributes to millions of deaths annually, and the number of people who suffer from this disorder is rising across all regions.According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2021, more than REDACTED people had type 2 diabetes, and this number will reach more than REDACTED by 2045.



The drivers influencing the increase in diabetes include the aging population, increasing urbanization in underdeveloped countries, sedentary lifestyles and greater consumption of unhealthy foods linked with obesity.There is currently no cure for type 2 diabetes, but losing weight, eating healthy foods and being active can help prevent, delay and manage diabetes.



Several classes of medications and/or therapies have been developed to help people with type 2 diabetes to control their blood sugar.



The global market for type 2 diabetes treatment was estimated to be $REDACTED in 2021.It is projected the type 2 diabetes treatment market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%, and it is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



An expanding patient population, accelerating innovation and presence of significant unmet need in type 2 diabetes treatment are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current treatment market.Given the high unmet need in treatment, healthcare companies are pushing the boundaries of research and science to improve type 2 diabetes care, fueling market growth.



Loss of exclusivity, genericization, pricing pressure and evolving regulatory scenarios, however, are hindering market growth.



In this report, the global type 2 diabetes treatment market has been segmented based on route of administration, therapy type and geography.The route of administration segment has been categorized into injectable therapies and oral medications.



The oral medications segment, which currently constitutes a larger share of the market, was estimated to be valued at $REDACTED in 2022.It is estimated the oral medications market for type 2 diabetes treatment will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, and it is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



The injectable therapies market is further divided into insulin therapy and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapy. The oral medications market is further segmented into dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, (GLP-1) receptor agonists and other oral antidiabetic medications (OADs).



The therapy type segment has been categorized into insulin therapy and non-insulin therapies.The non-insulin therapies market dominated the type 2 diabetes treatment market, with a value of $REDACTED in 2021.



This market is projected to reach $REDACTED in 2027.



