Typeform Delivers New Solutions to Empower B2C Businesses to Better Engage Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Typeform, the intuitive form builder and conversational data collection platform, today announced new features that provide business-to-consumer (B2C) businesses with the context, clarity, and convenience needed to better engage and understand their customers. Now businesses can further enhance the respondent experience, all while gathering richer, actionable data.

Today, 70% of consumer decisions are based on emotion, including brand preference.¹ Buyers expect brands to tailor experiences to their personal preferences more than ever, but at the same time, they're also becoming more cautious about sharing personal information. Typeform's latest features help brands collect data directly from customers through interactive, personalized experiences they trust, then automatically enhance it with third-party insights to deepen their understanding. This empowers companies to deliver more targeted, data-driven marketing.

"Businesses can't thrive on surface-level insights," said Aleks Bass, Chief Product Officer, Typeform. "Our latest innovations give you the ability to dig deeper into truly knowing your customers by providing dynamic data collection experiences that encourage quality responses. Whether boosting conversions with a personalized product recommendation quiz or gathering feedback through video surveys, the common denominator is that your customers enjoy the experience."

The offerings were unveiled at Typeforum 2024, Typeform's first-ever virtual product spotlight event, designed to showcase the latest innovations from the company. Newly released features include:

Enhanced Video Capabilities: Typeform now allows customers to respond with video, providing businesses deeper insights through voice and expressions, not just text. This builds on Typeform's existing feature that enables creators to record, edit, and embed personalized videos into forms, boosting engagement and conversions. Typeform research found that 65% of marketers believe video is an effective tool for engaging and interacting with customers in ways that feel more human and create connection and loyalty.²

Clarify with AI : Typeform's Clarify with AI acts as a virtual interviewer, prompting follow-up questions based on customer responses. When a customer is asked about their experience and answers vaguely, like "good," the AI encourages more detailed feedback, asking, "Good, how? What stood out?" For customers, it feels like a personalized conversation. For brands, it delivers more insights.

Automated B2C Data Enrichment : Earlier this year, Typeform introduced automated B2B data enrichment, making it easier than ever to understand customers at a deeper level without needing to ask additional questions. Now, consumer-level enrichment is available in the Typeform platform. With just a personal email address, companies can pull in key data points from trusted third-party sources, providing a more complete picture of who's on the other side of the screen.

AI-powered Qualitative Analysis : With this feature, businesses can instantly analyze large volumes of text and video responses to surface key themes and insights, saving hours of manual work.

Data Quality Tools : Invisible reCAPTCHA ensures data integrity by blocking bots and automated submissions, allowing only genuine responses to be collected. This safeguard enhances data reliability, helping teams make accurate, data-driven decisions.

: Invisible reCAPTCHA ensures data integrity by blocking bots and automated submissions, allowing only genuine responses to be collected. This safeguard enhances data reliability, helping teams make accurate, data-driven decisions. Klaviyo Integration: Typeform will soon be launching a new integration with Klaviyo, designed for B2C and direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketers. It will ensure that every insight gathered flows seamlessly into Klaviyo. Manual data transfers are eliminated as segments automatically update with Typeform data, enabling hyper-targeted campaigns customized to each customer's unique profile. This integration combines Typeform's interactive data collection with Klaviyo's automation, facilitating more natural, personalized customer connections while driving business growth.

"We built a powerful product recommendation quiz not just to help our customers, but to generate invaluable data that allows us to better segment and engage them with relevant marketing," said Addison Wennar, Digital Communications Manager, OGEE. "With the holiday shopping season approaching, these insights will be key. Typeform already delivers the highest response rates for us, and I'm excited to see how the new features will amplify that impact."

The features are available today in Typeform for Growth plans. Watch the Typeforum 2024 recordings and learn how to use Typeform to better understand and engage customers here.

Typeform is a distinctly intuitive form builder that helps over 150,000 customers collect and validate the data they need to grow their businesses. Designed with striking visuals, a conversational flow, and powerful data capabilities, Typeform empowers brands to give and get more with each form. Typeform drives more than 500 million responses each year and integrates with essential tools including Zapier, HubSpot, and Slack. For more information, visit www.typeform.com.

