Typeform Launches Agency Partner Program

Agency Partner Program empowers HubSpot solutions partners to provide an enhanced client experience and generate more revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Typeform , the intuitive form-builder and conversational data collection platform, today announced the launch of its Agency Partner Program, offering a range of benefits for HubSpot solutions partners. The features help agencies and solution providers fuel revenue growth, scale, and better enable their clients to excel.

Typeform is designed to work with HubSpot. The tech integration enables customers to manage new leads generated from Typeform more easily by sending them automatically to HubSpot. Now with Typeform's Agency Partner Program, HubSpot solutions partners can better help their clients leverage the integration to drive business results. Additionally, partners can work with Typeform's dedicated team to create customized solution packages, develop a go-to-market strategy, and take the new solutions to market. Partners such as Avidly, Refuel Creative, and SmartBug Media are actively participating in the program.

"This program is an amplifier for partners that reflects Typeform's commitment to providing innovative, human-centric solutions," said Kristen Habacht, Chief Revenue Officer, Typeform. "It's not just about feature benefits, but about deepening the powerhouse partnership between Typeform and HubSpot that paves the way for partners to help their clients create better customer experiences and ultimately boost sales."

Key benefits of the Agency Partner Program include:

Revenue Opportunities: Generate more revenue by collaborating with Typeform to create a solution offering, along with a go-to-market motion to deliver the offering to clients.

Generate more revenue by collaborating with Typeform to create a solution offering, along with a go-to-market motion to deliver the offering to clients. Partner Discount: Save clients money by providing them the option to purchase a Typeform subscription at a 20% discount.

Save clients money by providing them the option to purchase a Typeform subscription at a 20% discount. New Business and Account Mapping: Get discovered by new clients – Typeform customers can find partners to assist with their Typeform account through access to Typeform's agency directory. Additionally, Typeform's partner support team will run account mapping to identify shared accounts, prospects, and opportunity overlap to drive additional value.

Get discovered by new clients – Typeform customers can find partners to assist with their Typeform account through access to Typeform's agency directory. Additionally, Typeform's partner support team will run account mapping to identify shared accounts, prospects, and opportunity overlap to drive additional value. Co-Marketing Initiatives: Collaborate with Typeform's partner support team to create, define, and perform specific co-selling and co-marketing initiatives.

Collaborate with Typeform's partner support team to create, define, and perform specific co-selling and co-marketing initiatives. Early Access to Updates: Offer clients the latest features with early access to product enhancements, integrations, and updates before they are generally released. Drive better outcomes for clients by leveraging the power of Typeform to gain valuable insights from customers with forms designed to get meaningful responses.

Offer clients the latest features with early access to product enhancements, integrations, and updates before they are generally released. Drive better outcomes for clients by leveraging the power of Typeform to gain valuable insights from customers with forms designed to get meaningful responses. Exclusive Partner Enablement: Boost Typeform proficiency with access to exclusive enablement materials and resources in order to more effectively serve clients, including a comprehensive training and certification program.

Boost Typeform proficiency with access to exclusive enablement materials and resources in order to more effectively serve clients, including a comprehensive training and certification program. Dedicated Support: Receive dedicated, multi-disciplinary Typeform support, including a team of Partner Managers, Customer Success Managers, and Account Executives who can assist with client needs.

Receive dedicated, multi-disciplinary Typeform support, including a team of Partner Managers, Customer Success Managers, and Account Executives who can assist with client needs. Partner Access: Use the "Agency Access" feature to access clients' accounts and perform necessary tasks, such as building forms, setting up integrations, and configuring workflows.

"Exceptional customer experience, what we call 'Rock it for the Customer,' is the backbone of our business, and Typeform's Agency Partner Program helps us deliver just that," said Stephen Lackey, VP of Marketing, SmartBug. "The product itself is one we use ourselves on our most critical conversion pages, plus the hands-on support and collaboration makes this partnership one we fully invest in."

"Together, HubSpot and Typeform empower partners to deliver tremendous value to their clients," said Brian Garvey, SVP, Solutions Partner Program, HubSpot. "We're excited by the launch of Typeform's new partner program for our ecosystem, helping our solutions partners expand their services and technology portfolios."

Learn more and apply for Typeform's Agency Partner Program here .

About Typeform

Typeform is a distinctly creative form builder that helps over 150,000 businesses collect the data they need with forms, surveys and quizzes that people enjoy. Designed with striking visuals, a conversational flow, and powerful data gathering capabilities, Typeform empowers brands to give and get more with each form. Typeform drives more than 500 million responses each year and integrates with essential tools including Zapier, HubSpot, and Slack. For more information, visit www.typeform.com .

SOURCE Typeform S.L.