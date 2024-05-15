Typeform Promotes Aleks Bass to Chief Product Officer

Industry veteran appointed to lead product strategy, development, and execution as company accelerates innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Typeform, the intuitive form builder and conversational data platform, announced the promotion of Aleks Bass to the position of Chief Product Officer, highlighting her pivotal role in building customer-centric solutions and designing the company's product vision. Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Joaquim Lechà, Bass oversees Typeform's product strategy, development, and execution to meet the needs of the company's expanding customer base consisting of more than 150,000 businesses around the world.

"With deep expertise in our space and a nuanced understanding of both B2B SaaS and DTC self-serve products, Aleks brings an informed perspective, as well as strategic vision and operational excellence," said Joaquim Lechà, CEO, Typeform. "Since joining the company, she has inspired our product roadmap with her unique approach that blends research and design, and that keeps customers at the core. Aleks leading as Chief Product Officer will be a powerful driver of our next wave of growth."

Bass has over 18 years of diverse experience in product management, marketing, and consumer insights. Prior to her promotion, Bass was Typeform's Vice President of Product, where she served as the architect of the company's product strategy and led the product, design, operations, and research teams.

"Millions of people use and love Typeform, giving us a concrete foundation to continue building on to deliver more value to our customers," said Bass. "We're bridging the gap of what our technology can do with a deep understanding of our customers' pain points, ultimately helping us create comprehensive solutions that companies can use to propel their growth."

Before Typeform, Bass played a key role in shaping product management at SurveyMonkey, with overall responsibility for a product portfolio that drove $500M in 2022 revenue. Her experience also spans leadership roles at Adobe, Workfront, and Qualtrics, where she launched a new line of business that grew from $5M in services to $60M in technology sales in one year. Additionally, Bass has advised startups that have seen notable success, including acquisitions by Google and Walmart, as well as an IPO.

Learn more about Typeform's solutions at www.typeform.com .

About Typeform

Typeform is a distinctly intuitive form builder that helps over 150,000 customers collect and validate the data they need to grow their businesses. Designed with striking visuals, a conversational flow, and powerful data capabilities, Typeform empowers brands to give and get more with each form. Typeform drives more than 500 million responses each year and integrates with essential tools including Zapier, HubSpot, and Slack. For more information, visit www.typeform.com .

SOURCE Typeform S.L.