Typemock Launches C/C++ Mocking Framework for Linux

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Typemock, the leader in unit testing solutions, today announced the launch of Isolator++ for Linux. For over a decade, Typemock has been the smart way for developers to unit test .NET and C/C++ on Windows, and with this new release, developers will be able to easily unit test their code on Linux as well.

Isolator++ for Linux includes all the features which established Typemock as the leading unit testing solution. With Typemock, there is no need to change your production code for testing. Developers can mock fields, members and concrete classes, as well as non-virtual, private and static methods without the need to use templates or redefined classes. Typemock Isolator++ for Linux also provides more coverage with a powerful mocking framework that supports testing legacy code.

"Supporting Linux was high on our customers' wish list and we're delighted to release this new version to answer their need," commented Eli Lopian, Typemock's founder and CEO. "This release will allow organizations that develop on Linux, Windows or both Operating Systems, to benefit from a single mocking framework, while finding and rapidly fixing bugs."

About Typemock

Typemock was founded in 2006 to help companies prevent bugs and become Agile through unit testing. The company has since established itself as a leading unit testing innovator by offering the first mocking framework for legacy code and the first AI-generated test suggestions. Thousands of companies around the world from a wide range of sectors, including financial services, telecommunications, technology enterprises and others rely on Typemock solutions. These companies demand exceptionally high standards of code quality and minimal errors.

http://www.typemock.com

Leah Grantz

+972-3-681-51-77

leah@typemock.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/typemock-launches-cc-mocking-framework-for-linux-300641060.html

SOURCE Typemock

Related Links

http://www.typemock.com

