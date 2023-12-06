Typenex® Medical Awarded Histology and Cytology Agreement with Premier, Inc.

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Typenex® Medical LLC, a pioneer in histology and cytology solutions, has been awarded a national group purchasing contract with Premier, Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company. This new agreement, effective as of February 1, 2024, allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier.

As an accredited diverse supplier, Typenex Medical is proud to deliver dedicated one-on-one customer service and extensive offerings of histology cassettes, inoculation loops, microscope slides, and other related products. "With this addition to our portfolio of eight national agreements, we are excited to continue expanding our collaborative work with Premier. We look forward to the opportunity this gives us to further help Premier members minimize spend and maximize the benefits gained from our full collection of high-quality solutions," said Craig Searls, Director of National Contracting.

"Our value-driven supplies and services are designed to deliver optimal efficiency, smart consolidation, and substantial savings," added Searls. With this agreement, Premier members can easily secure enhanced tier pricing and exclusive benefits.

Premier unites an alliance of more than 4,350 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 300,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Typenex® Medical, LLC

Typenex® Medical is a medical device and supply company founded by entrepreneur and investor, John Fife. Typenex Medical is committed to connecting with customers to understand their process needs, then delivering tailored products to help streamline workflows. For more information, please visit www.typenex.com.

