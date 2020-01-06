Typenex® Medical Awarded Three-Year Group Purchasing Agreement by Premier Inc. for Fluid Waste Management Options for Members

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Typenex® Medical, an innovative fluid waste management supplier, announced today it has been awarded a three-year group purchasing contract with Premier, a leading healthcare improvement company. The national contract, effective as of March 1, 2020, includes Typenex Medical's market-leading portfolio of fluid waste management products.

Typenex Medical's floor fluid management solutions include Absorbent Floor Mats, available with a double-sided feature or waterproof backsheet. The product line also consists of mat rolls and varying folded sizes. For floor fluid suction, Typenex Medical offers three types of mobile suction discs and a patent pending suction mat — the first of its kind in the market. The full portfolio delivers quality performance at an affordable price.

"Improving patient care and achieving better patient outcomes has always been a goal for Typenex Medical. We believe we bring the most complete line of floor fluid management products to Premier members' operating rooms," said Keith Gavin, National Director of Sales. "Adding options to the contract will provide Premier members with more choices and more efficiency for fluid intensive procedures."

With this contract, Premier members can secure enhanced savings on Typenex Medical's full line of absorbent floor mat configurations and suction devices. "Typenex Medical will remain focused on assisting the members with standardization and selecting the right products for the job," added Gavin. "We look forward to helping members minimize spend and maximize the value they gain from fluid management solutions."

About Typenex® Medical, LLC

Typenex® Medical is a medical device and supply company founded by entrepreneur and investor, John Fife. The Typenex Medical advantage is connecting with customers to understand their process needs, then delivering simple, high-quality products that streamline workflows. Thinking about patient safety and comfort is a strength, along with efficiency and cost-effectiveness — all while providing a quality product. For more information please visit www.typenexmedical.com.

