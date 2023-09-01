Types of Inventory Management Techniques for A Leading Designer Toys Manufacturer

SpendEdge Helped a Toy Manufacturing Company with Inventory Management Techniques

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a toy manufacturer based in America.

The designer toys manufacturer's primary aim was to decrease raw material and packaging material inventories in their manufacturing units and the finished goods inventories in their distribution centers. Additionally, the client wanted to drive efficiency and cost improvements across their supply chain.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

With the help of SpendEdge's inventory management techniques, the designer toys manufacturer better managed raw material and packaging material accounts at a factory level and made better planning decisions leading to lower finished goods inventories in the supply chain. Additionally, the company devised an agenda to categorize high inventory raw material and packaging material items and the key drivers leading to high inventories.

