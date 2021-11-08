TypeThis!Studio: A New Type Foundry that Empowers their Customers

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TypeThis! offers a variety of high-quality fonts for businesses and designers. "Designers typically know the value of a well-designed typeface," explains Anita Jürgeleit, founder of TypeThis!Studio, "but it is difficult to determine whether a typeface meets your needs. Therefore we have developed a service to boost our clients' confidence in the versatility of our fonts."

With digital specimens, TypeThis!Studio offers visitors a tool to assure whether the desired font fulfills all their technical requirements. One of these requirements could be the support of a certain language or a special typography glyph.

More importantly, visitors are also given the ability to download free trial versions of the fonts. With these free trials, TypeThis! shows trust and good faith towards their clients. Designers are now one step ahead and can layout, test typefaces and get a visual impression of their typography before their work becomes a commercial project.

About TypeThis!Studio:

TypeThis!Studio is a new type foundry by German type designer Anita Jürgeleit. The company aims to help creatives and businesses improve their typography design and thus fulfilling their visions. Focused on editorial, branding and corporate identity use, their typefaces are high-performing fonts tailored to provide exactly the features their clients need.

