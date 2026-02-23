Typewise Introduces Multi-Agent Orchestration to Bring Enterprise AI Customer Service Into Production

Groundbreaking AI Supervisor Engine coordinates agents built with natural language to resolve complex customer service cases, and manage human handoffs for fast and accurate resolutions

ZÜRICH and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Typewise , an AI Agent Platform for enterprise customer service teams, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI Supervisor Engine, a multi-agent AI orchestration layer that coordinates multiple autonomous agents configured with natural language to achieve customer service goals.

Multi-agent AI handoff orchestrated by AI Supervisor Engine Dashboard of Typewise's multi-agent platform for enterprise customer service teams Specialized AI agents each configured using no-code, natural language, and optimized for a specific role

While enterprises race to deploy AI agents in customer service, most efforts stall before reaching production. Only 1 in 10 agentic AI pilots make it to live CX environments, due to lengthy implementation times, complex IT integrations, and 'coordination debt'. Typewise now closes that gap on two fronts. It enables customer service teams to build and modify an AI agent's complex workflow using plain English, without writing a single line of code. Secondly, its multi-agent orchestration allows enterprises to automate at scale with teams of autonomous agents, while maintaining control, auditability, and human oversight.

The Y Combinator-backed startup, which has already assisted Fortune 500 companies, including Unilever and DPD, in saving more than 50% in service time with AI customer service agents and text-prediction models, can now manage and supervise teams of AI agents handling inbound service requests via email, chat, or messaging for fast and accurate resolution.

"Agentic AI in customer service fails not because the models are weak, but because coordination breaks down in real enterprise environments," said David Eberle, co-founder and CEO of Typewise. "Based on deploying AI customer service agents across more than 50 enterprises, we've seen that customer service is never a single action: it's data retrieval, system updates, approvals, and human judgment. "Our AI Supervisor Engine was built to manage these collaborative, real-world workflows."

From Singular AI Agents to Specialized AI Service Teams

Unlike most AI-enabled customer service automation, which relies on rigid flows or single large language models, Typewise's approach uses multiple specialized agents, each configured using no-code, natural language, and optimized for a specific role:

Specialist Agents: understand customer intent and manage the overall resolution process

Knowledge Agents: retrieve relevant information from internal systems, knowledge bases, as well as, Word and Excel files

Action Agents: securely execute actions across business systems such as CRM, ERP, and ticketing tools: within defined guardrails

All agents are coordinated by an AI Supervisor, which orchestrates sequencing, enforces policy controls, and escalates to human agents when approvals or judgment calls are required. Each agent's routing can be configured to match existing business logic. For instance, IT tasks are sent to the ITSM or customer care tasks in the CRM.

This architecture allows Typewise customers to automate complex scenarios such as subscription changes, delivery and order inquiries, and billing or payment disputes, use cases that typically break single-agent or rules-based automation.

Beurer – the global brand for "healthy. life. style."– is an early beta customer, adopting Typewise's AI Agent Platform and AI Supervisor Engine after a pilot with a legacy provider stalled due to high costs and integration friction. By adopting Typewise's self-service model, Beurer eliminated its reliance on external integrators. Today, the platform captures customer interaction data, generates automatic summaries, and routes complex cases to human agents via Salesforce Omni-Channel to maximize productivity.

"Typewise provided the flexibility and speed of implementation we couldn't find with larger, single-vendor stacks," said Heike Hocks, Customer Care Lead at Beurer. "With their natural language configuration, our team can immediately create and test multi-agent workflows. We've moved quickly from a pilot to a live production environment where AI agents triage inbound customer inquiries, create tickets, and route to the appropriate agent, allowing our human agents to focus entirely on problem-solving."

Built for Multi-Agent Management, Not Just Automation

Typewise's multi-agent orchestration is designed for real-world customer service environments:

No-Flow Orchestration: Teams configure AI behavior using natural language, without coding or brittle decision trees

Teams configure AI behavior using natural language, without coding or brittle decision trees Rich Policy Controls: Step-by-step automation with simulation, gradual rollout, and full governance

Step-by-step automation with simulation, gradual rollout, and full governance Deep Integrations: 200+ enterprise integrations across CRM, ERP, ticketing, and messaging platforms such as Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Zendesk, and ServiceNow

200+ enterprise integrations across CRM, ERP, ticketing, and messaging platforms such as Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Zendesk, and ServiceNow Hybrid Intelligence: Seamless AI-to-human hand-offs embedded directly into existing CRM workflows

Seamless AI-to-human hand-offs embedded directly into existing CRM workflows Fast, Secure Deployment: Go live in 1–2 days with secure, ISO-certified, GDPR-compliant infrastructure

Typewise's AI Supervisor Engine is available immediately as part of Typewise's AI Agent Platform. Enterprises can deploy with outcome-based pricing, no implementation fees, and a free proof-of-value program that demonstrates ROI within weeks.

About Typewise

Typewise is an enterprise-grade AI Agent Platform that fundamentally optimizes and automates customer service with the help of custom AI Agents and an intelligent Agent Assistant. Numerous Fortune 500 companies, including Unilever and DPD, have reduced effort by 50% or more using Typewise's cutting-edge AI technology. Typewise is backed by Y Combinator (S22) and has repeatedly been recognized as a "High Performer" in AI-driven automation on G2.

