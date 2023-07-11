TYR Partners with Operation Underground Railroad on Limited-Edition Shoe

News provided by

TYR

11 Jul, 2023, 09:07 ET

100% of the profit from sales supports their mission to fight human trafficking and child exploitation

SEAL BEACH, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYR announced its first-ever custom collaboration with global charity Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) to launch a limited-edition O.U.R. CXT-1 Trainer from which 100% of the profit will be donated directly to the organization. Beginning today, the limited edition CXT-1 Trainer with a signature O.U.R. black and yellow design are available for purchase via TYR online. As a nonprofit comprising global law enforcement, military, survivors, and civilians, Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) is dedicated to its mission to lead the fight against all human trafficking which affects 40.3 million people around the world—25% of which are estimated to be children (Liberate Children).

Continue Reading
TYR partners with Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) on a limited-edition CXT-1 Trainer with one hundred percent of the profit from sales supporting O.U.R.'s mission to fight human trafficking and child exploitation.
TYR partners with Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) on a limited-edition CXT-1 Trainer with one hundred percent of the profit from sales supporting O.U.R.'s mission to fight human trafficking and child exploitation.

"TYR is proud to join forces with O.U.R. for their crucial mission," said TYR CEO, Matt DiLorenzo. "We are excited to donate 100% of the profit from our special O.U.R. CXT-1 Trainer and make an even greater impact on the quality of the lives of others. Our customers represent strength, and we look forward to seeing them wear this shoe to show their support for this pressing cause."

In addition to the creation of the O.U.R. CXT-1 Trainer, TYR and O.U.R. will host an all-day workout fundraising event in Madison, WI, during the CrossFit® Games. Athletes of all levels are invited to join the fight against child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation by participating in twelve unique "Hero" workouts at the "TYR House" inside Connex Gym. The workouts, which will take place throughout the day, are open to the public and those interested in participating can register by going to TheTYRHouse.com.

"We are incredibly thankful for this new collaboration with TYR and for the brand's willingness to activate the CrossFit community in this fight against human trafficking which is an unfortunate occurrence in all fifty U.S. states. The proceeds from this collaboration with TYR will help us continue to pursue our mission to rescue victims of trafficking who desperately need our help," said O.U.R. President and COO, Matt Osborne.

For more information and to purchase the O.U.R. CXT-1 Trainer in support of O.U.R. for $150.00, visit www.tyr.com.

About TYR
At TYR, we create innovative and performance-driven products that empower athletes to reach their highest potential and inspire them to be their best selves. For more information, please visit TYR.com.

About O.U.R.
Operation Underground Railroad goes to the darkest corners of the world to assist in rescuing children from slavery and ensure ongoing aftercare, providing cutting-edge tools and resources to U.S. law enforcement throughout the United States, while strengthening preventative efforts that benefit at-risk children worldwide. O.U.R. will not give up and will continue to go to the darkest places until light is restored and every child is protected. Our resolve never falters, and we will faithfully persevere until every child is safe. For more information, please visit OURRESCUE.org.

SOURCE TYR

Also from this source

TYR Partnered as Exclusive Outfitter of the USA Swimming National Team Through the 2024 Olympics

TYR SPORT Named official Footwear and eyewear partner of 2023 World's strongest man competition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.