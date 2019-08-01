TYR Sport Named the Exclusive Swim Gear Partner for Streamline Brands' Swim Schools and Swim Instruction

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline Brands, a leading franchisor of swim school concepts, today announced that TYR Sport is to become the exclusive provider of all swim apparel and goods for the instructors, teams and retail sales at all of its swim school and instruction locations, including SafeSplash, Swimtastic and SwimLabs.

"TYR is widely respected as a leading provider of swimming gear for both families and competitors, and our ability to offer their products to our customers and staff further exemplifies our commitment to providing the ultimate experience for swim safety and instruction," said Matt Lane, CEO of Streamline Brands. The five-year partnership, which will run through 2024, aligns with Streamline Brands' focus of providing a lifetime of safety and opportunity by teaching the joy and skill of swimming.

"Learning to swim is at the heart of our brand, and we are excited to join forces with Streamline Brands," said Tom Wenzler, Vice President of Sales, TYR Sport. "The swim schools managed by Streamline provide services to children and competitors alike. We, along with Streamline Brands, are committed to swimmers and athletes at every level, making this partnership a great fit."

Both organizations are also affiliated with USA Swimming, aligning the partnership even further. TYR Sport is the sponsor for USA Swimming's Pro Swim Series, while Streamline Brands is USA Swimming's official swim school provider.

"We look forward to the opportunity we have to further our partnership with TYR and the TYR Team alike as we continue to add elite athletes to our SwimLab's Champions Library," said Matt Lane.

The Champions Library of elite swimmers is leveraged as part of SwimLab's cutting edge technology in both dedicated SwimLabs and combined SafeSplash + SwimLabs schools. Streamline Brands introduced the dual school concept in 2017 and now has four open combined facilities with another 17 in development.

Streamline Brands, based in Denver, Colorado, is the industry's largest franchisor of swim schools with over 178 swim schools in their network and three brands in the family: SafeSplash Swim School, SwimLabs Swim School and Swimtastic Swim School. In 2016, Streamline Brands acquired SwimLabs, a brand renowned for providing competitive level swim instruction using video analysis coupled with the ability to compare any swimmer's stroke to elite swimmers using video captured in the SwimLab's Champions Library, which includes Olympic gold medalists such as Missy Franklin, Jason Lezak, Kelsi Worrell Dahlia and Ryan Lochte.

About Streamline Brands®

Streamline Brands is the industry's largest franchisor of swim schools. After opening its first school in 1996 in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin market under the Swimtastic brand, the company has grown to 178 locations in 24 states and three countries, operating under the brands SafeSplash Swim School, Swimtastic Swim School and SwimLabs Swim School. Franchise development rights are available for all brands throughout the world. For more information about Streamline Brands or to learn about franchising opportunities with the company, please visit www.streamlinebrands.com or follow SafeSplash® or SwimLabs® on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About TYR Sport

Named for TYR, the Norse god of warriors, the company is committed to cultivating a culture of greatness, both in and out of the water. Through vision and American ingenuity, TYR has become a brand synonymous with the athlete. From the planning stages to the production floor, everything TYR does revolves around synthesizing creativity, experience and competition. For TYR, engineering the most advanced performance products is more than just a goal, it's a requirement.

Media Contact:

Trish Bennett (303-931-0013 / 219191@email4pr.com

SOURCE Streamline Brands

Related Links

http://www.streamlinebrands.com

