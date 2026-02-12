TYR Sport Sets the Training Standard with the Launch of the CXT-3

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TYR Sport today announces the release of the CXT-3, the latest evolution in its performance training footwear line. Engineered for power, stability, and responsiveness, the CXT-3 is built for athletes who show up day after day, long before the spotlight hits. Grounded in the idea that routine, not recognition, drives progress, the CXT-3 is built to carry athletes through the unseen work across every discipline.

TYR CXT-3

"With the CXT-3, we set out to build a training shoe that matches the ambition and purpose of today's athlete," said Matt DiLorenzo, CEO of TYR Sport. "It's engineered to support the hard work, focus, and commitment it takes to push through limits and chase long-term goals."

Developed with input from TYR's elite roster, including CrossFit®, functional fitness, strength, and hybrid athletes, the CXT-3 was tested in demanding environments to ensure uncompromising performance.

Key features of the CXT-3 include:

8% Weight Reduction: Streamlined materials for quicker transitions and enhanced agility.





Streamlined materials for quicker transitions and enhanced agility. Enhanced Heel Lockdown: Reengineered heel design for secure lifts, lateral movement, and explosive work.





Reengineered heel design for secure lifts, lateral movement, and explosive work. SURGENRG ™ Midsole: Responsive foam for high-intensity training and short-distance runs.





Responsive foam for high-intensity training and short-distance runs. TYRTAC™ Outsole: Redesigned tread pattern for superior grip and durability on all surfaces.

Building on the success of the CXT-2, the CXT-3 delivers lighter construction, improved stability, and precision support. From barbell cycling to box jumps, it's engineered for the demands of today's hybrid athlete. Anchoring TYR's footwear ecosystem across cross-training, lifting, running, and competition-specific shoes, the CXT-3 exemplifies athlete-first innovation.

"Every evolution of the CXT line represents our commitment to progress," added DiLorenzo. "The CXT-3 reflects the needs of today's athlete, versatile, powerful, and ready for whatever the day demands."

The CXT-3 will be available beginning February 12, 2026 on TYR.com and through select specialty retail partners.

About TYR Sport

Named after the Norse god of valor and sacrifice, TYR Sport has pushed the limits of performance innovation since 1985. From world-class athletes to everyday competitors, TYR creates gear engineered for those who demand the best, from themselves and from their equipment.

SOURCE TYR