Tyra Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 12,420,000 shares of common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,620,000 additional shares, at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Tyra, were $198,720,000 million. Tyra's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "TYRA."

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Cowen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on September 14, 2021. A prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]; from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 877-821-7388; or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at [email protected].

About Tyra

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. is a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Tyra is using its proprietary SNÅP platform, which is optimized to enable rapid and precise refinement of structural design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots, in order to generate next-generation product candidates that are specifically designed to address acquired drug resistance and provide alternative treatment options. Tyra is initially focused on developing a pipeline of selective inhibitors of the Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor, or FGFR, family, which are altered in approximately 7% of all cancers. Tyra's lead product candidate, TYRA-300, is designed to selectively inhibit FGFR3, with an initial focus on patients with bladder cancer.

