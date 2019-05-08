Tyra Banks, Alex Morgan And Camille Kostek Are Revealed As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2019 Cover Models; Each Get Their Own Cover

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (SI Swimsuit) reveals this year's covers, each one featuring a single model: Tyra Banks, supermodel, entrepreneur and media mogul; Alex Morgan, US National Women's Soccer team star and Olympic gold medalist; and Camille Kostek, 2018 SI Swimsuit Model Search winner and SI Swimsuit Rookie this year. SI Swimsuit hits newsstands on Wednesday, May 8.

This marks the third SI Swimsuit cover for Banks, who came out of modeling retirement specifically for this shoot. She was photographed in Great Exuma, Bahamas by Laretta Houston. Morgan was photographed in St. Lucia by Ben Watts, and Kostek was photographed in Kangaroo Island, South Australia by Josie Clough.

"The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible. While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story," said SI Swimsuit Editor, MJ Day, who marks her seventh year as editor and 22nd year working at the brand. "Since Tyra's first cover in 1996, she's transformed herself into nothing less than a mogul, a cultural force and a supernova of inspiration and empowerment. She's kind of the Swimsuit Issue ethos come to life, everything we know this franchise can be. Alex Morgan stands for feminine strength and power- using her voice to fight for gender discrimination and equal pay and Camille Kostek, only a year after we discovered her in our annual Model Search casting, marks the launch of a career swimming in potential. These women emulate determination to own who they are and demonstrate how limitless they can be."

The theme for the 56th installment of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is 'Shattering Perceptions.' The issue continues to redefine the cultural conversation around beauty by celebrating a diverse group of women who include: three returning cover models, seven world-renowned athletes, four mothers, six rookies, six model search contestants and two female cover photographers who collectively round out this impressive group of motivational and aspirational women.

For the first time, Day tapped a model, SI Swimsuit veteran, Paulina Porizkova, to pen the back page column of the issue. The 54-year-old model and author discusses ageism- an issue Porizkova has been outspoken about. The issue also features a piece about Banks, whose career was launched when she first graced the cover of SI Swimsuit in 1996, with Valeria Mazza, followed by a solo cover in 1997. Marking Morgan's third appearance in the issue, she collaborated with SI Swimsuit by helping select three additional US National Women's Soccer team members to participate in the shoot: Megan Rapinoe, Crystal Dunn and Abby Dahlkemper. All exemplify the strength, individuality and femininity that exist not only in sports, but also in women in general.

The 2019 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit features a diverse group of 34 women, who in addition to Banks, Morgan and Kostek, include Abby Dahlkemper, Anne de Paula, Barbara Palvin, Brooks Nader, Crystal Dunn, Danielle Herrington, Erin Willerton, Hailey Clauson, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Hunter McGrady, Jasmine Sanders, Jessica Aidi, Kate Bock, Kelsey Merritt, Lais Ribeiro, Lindsey Vonn, Manuela Alvarez Hernandez, Megan Rapinoe, Myla Dalbesio, Olivia Brower, Olivia Culpo, Paige VanZant, Paulina Porizkova, Raine Michaels, Robin Holzken, Samantha Hoopes, Simone Biles, Tara Lynn, Veronica Pome'e and Winnie Harlow.

Shoots for the 2019 SI Swimsuit issue took place in Kangaroo Island, South Australia; Costa Rica; Kenya; Paradise Island, Bahamas; Great Exuma, Bahamas; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and St. Lucia.

SI Swimsuit will head to Miami to celebrate the 2019 issue with the ultimate consumer facing event, 'SI Swimsuit on Location'. The two-day, ticketed exhibition will bring SI Swimsuit to life with an inspiring and deeper look into one of the most iconic brands in the world. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in exciting, stimulating and one-of-a-kind installations and experiences to explore and uncover a deeper definition of what it means to be beautiful. This will also be the first chance for potential Model Search participants to get ahead of the next SI Swimsuit open casting call. They will have the opportunity to meet with editors, see what it is like to live the SI Swimsuit lifestyle and get tips on how to create video submissions from this year's SI Swim Search finalists. From those videos, the SI Swimsuit team, joined by Kate Upton, will invite a lucky selection of women to experience a few on-site surprises, have an opportunity to advance to Round #2 of the SI Swim model search in July, and to participate in Upton's Strong4Me Fitness, which is 12-week at-home workout program.

