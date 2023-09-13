TYRA BANKS IS THE FACE OF KAREN MILLEN'S ICON SERIES VOL. 5

News provided by

Karen Millen

13 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Millen, a London based fashion brand, is thrilled to announce the face of THE ICONS VOL.5; a collaboration with international supermodel, entrepreneur and television personality, Tyra Banks. The capsule collection features Tyra's favorite fashion fall trends that celebrate ageless women who are unapologetically themself no matter age, size or style.

Continue Reading
Karen Millen x Tyra Banks
Karen Millen x Tyra Banks

"I am thrilled to be part of the Karen Millen ICONS Series, and feel honored to be featured alongside some of the most iconic supermodels in history. It humbles me to call them peers. People are going to channel their inner catwalk in these dynamic pieces as they power-strut down the runways of their world. The collection exudes glam meets luxury, and I love that the price point makes them affordable for everybody everywhere," said Tyra Banks, Campaign Creative Director.

The ICONS series has been an ongoing campaign series for Karen Millen since 2022 where they highlight supermodels who ruled the catwalks and front covers of glossy magazines during the Eighties, Nineties and Noughties. Previous faces of the series include Helena Christensen, Paulina Porizkova, Elizabeth Hurley, and most recently Elle Macpherson. With their influence, Karen Millen has curated dedicated collections inspired by their own unique style, fused with the brand's classic design.

"We are so thrilled to work with Tyra Banks, her radiant charisma, natural beauty and steadfast diligence make her an indisputable ICON. With female empowerment at the heart of the brand, this latest campaign promises to embody the core values of our customers," said Natasha Hackett, Karen Millen Brand Director.

The campaign was shot at Milk Studios, Los Angeles, CA in August 2023. Collaborating with the Karen Millen team and photographer Laretta Houston, Tyra Banks is also the creative director of this latest campaign, bringing to life Tyra's vision of her collaboration with Karen Millen.

The Karen Millen x Tyra Banks Collection ranges from $136 to $1,152 USD and is available to purchase online at karenmillen.com starting today.

About Karen Millen:

Karen Millen is a London based global fashion brand with timeless, elevated ready-to-wear style for women. The brand was founded In 1981 and started its apparel career making cotton white shirts. Four decades later, Karen Millen has evolved into a destination for thoughtful styles with exceptional design, creative talent and craftsmanship. The Karen Millen logo is an assurance of enduring style and the utmost quality – now and forever.

Media Contacts:
Elise Lorenzo, [email protected]
Jamie Warner, [email protected]

SOURCE Karen Millen

