Tyra Banks' ModelLand Tickets On Sale Now

Located at Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica, California, the 21,000 square foot, multi-level attraction is a place to live the ultimate modeling fantasy. Infused with breakthrough empowerment and ideologies of self love, ModelLand combines the glamour of America's Next Top Model, the whimsy of Willy Wonka, and the magic of Disneyland, to make both fashion & beauty a fun, theatrical, and empowering experience for all. Redefining the meaning of "model".

"I believe all shapes AND all sizes AND all ages AND all shades deserve to feel beautiful, powerful, and be the fantasy versions of themselves. ModelLand is not just an attraction. It's a place full of story that challenges what 'attractive' means", says Banks.

Banks continues, "When you step into ModelLand, you enter a fantastical world where we celebrate YOUR uniqueness while we help you master your angles and up your photo game. YOU are ModelLand's star. Our cameras are waiting for you."

Over a decade in the making, ModelLand will awaken your childlike glee by entertaining and educating in unexpected ways that will make learning about yourself fierce and fun. No two visits will ever be the same. Groups of friends who come to the attraction together will each have their own individual experiences, including opportunities for immersive shopping throughout the ModelLand journey. The attraction is designed to transform with ever-changing shows and themes to delight guests time and time again.

Here's some of what to expect at ModelLand:

PRO-PHOTO MOMENTS

Each visitor will receive their own personalized digital lookbook, customized with phierce photos of them taken by ModelLand's professional cameras. #NotSelfies

Every photo opp, every camera angle, and every lighting set-up has been produced by Banks and her preeminent photography team, which includes world-class technologists.

ModelLand photos include customized lighting, some of which changes to complement each guest's individual skin tone and features.

IMMERSIVE THEATER

Visitors can also expect interactive storytelling and surprise performances to further enhance their one-of-a-kind experience.

ModelLand's talented cast of performers have worked with artists such as Kanye West , Beyoncé and Justin Bieber .

The ModelLand journey is deepened with an original musical score that takes guests on an emotional journey featuring the original song T.O.O.K.I.E & B.R.A.V.O., the singing and co-songwriting debut of today's hottest male model, Alton Mason.

DISCOVERY!

Everyone that enters ModelLand's doors is automatically in the running to be discovered by the ModelLand Discovery Society, who constantly scan the attraction for beauties of all shapes, sizes, ages, and shades. From toddlers to grandparent squads, six packs to dad bods, teens, moms and beyond, ModelLand wants YOU! At ModelLand, every hallway is a runway, even when you think no one is watching. AND, you never know when Tyra herself will personally discover YOU there!

Each week, during the month of May at ModelLand, unique beauties from Moms, Dads, Teens 16+, and Age Aint Nothing But A Number categories will be chosen by Tyra to star in a professional next-level cosmetics campaign. This is an opportunity of a lifetime that no one will not want to miss. Tickets for May will sell fast, so don't wait to book.

There are three tiers of tickets at ModelLand:

GENERAL ACCESS

ModelLand will feature a GENERAL ACCESS ticket that whisks you away into the world of fantasy and phierceness, and a super boost of self-love. You will learn how to take industry quality photos and leave with your own digital lookbook. Every time you return to ModelLand, you will create a new lookbook to add to your collection. Don't worry, ModelLand also offers posing tips and tricks from Tyra herself that will help you take your photos to the next level.

FANTASCENE PHOTOSHOOT

In addition to everything that GENERAL ACCESS offers, FANTASCENE PHOTOSHOOTS invites you to star in a custom high fashion photo shoot in ModelLand's luxurious grand lounge. This includes a makeover look complete with dream-worthy makeup, hair and wardrobe styling from professional artists, a photo studio session with photographer, and access to limited edition products exclusively curated for the FANTASCENE.

FANTASCENE DREAM

Experience your photoshoot in first class. In addition to all that the GENERAL ACCESS and the FANTASCENE PHOTOSHOOT offer, this elevated experience starts before you even arrive to ModelLand with a personal consultation with a ModelLand fashion and beauty expert to customize your fantasy photoshoot look from H2T (head to toe). This elevated experience includes additional couture styling and wardrobe changes, more magazine cover-worthy photos, a model goodie gift bag, a luxurious ModelLand robe, and a custom, curated artful 'photo grid' made specifically for your social media account.

MODELLAND MEMBERSHIPS

ModelLand offers annual memberships where you can be part of our exclusive Model Squads and return to ModelLand again and again for new fashionable adventures. Two memberships are so exclusive, one must inquire with ModelLand's concierge.

EVENTS

ModelLand will produce a bevy of distinctive events. Additionally, ModelLand can be reserved for private parties, corporate events, or other special occasions. For more information on events, please visit www.model-land.com.

LOCATION

Steps from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier, ModelLand is located at Macerich's Santa Monica Place, the open-air shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Santa Monica, California.

Tickets are available now at www.model-land.com.

About the Tyra Banks Company:

As the godmother of breaking beauty barriers, Banks has been a true catalyst of beauty inclusivity and has led the call for diverse beauty, decades before it was a trend. One of the longest-running reality TV franchises, America's Next Top Model was the first televised platform to seriously challenge fashion industry norms.

Founded by Tyra Banks, The Tyra Banks Company, a place where beauty and entertainment collide to create Beautytainment, houses a portfolio of brands dedicated to inventing unprecedented experiences for people of all ages. Their stories and destinations strive to expand the definition of beauty worldwide. Exclusive, original content and one-of-a-kind properties of The Tyra Banks Company are designed to engage its flawsome global community with unrivaled, fun, fierceness, and theatricality. The Tyra Banks Company lives, breathes, and thrives on this foundation: Common is Our Enemy; Unexpected is Our Best Friend.

About Macerich:

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 – 2019). Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com.

