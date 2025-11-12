Tyra Biosciences Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Events

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, announced today that members of company management will participate in the following investor events:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format: Hybrid presentation (slides & moderated Q&A) and one-on-one investor meetings

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 4:00 PM GMT

Location: London, UK

37th Annual Piper Healthcare Conference

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Date: December 2-4, 2025

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the Jefferies event can be accessed by visiting the "For Investors" page on the Tyra Biosciences website and will be available for replay following the event.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. TYRA's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. TYRA's expertise in FGFR biology has created a differentiated pipeline with clinical-stage programs in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA's lead precision medicine stemming from SNÅP, dabogratinib, is a potential first-in-class selective FGFR3 inhibitor. Dabogratinib's current planned clinical development includes BEACH301 for pediatric achondroplasia (ACH), SURF302 for intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (IR-NMIBC), SURF303 for low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma (LG-UTUC) and potentially metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC). TYRA is also developing TYRA-430, an oral, investigational FGFR4/3-biased inhibitor for FGF19+/FGFR4-driven cancers, in the SURF431 study for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and TYRA-200, an oral, investigational, FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor, in the SURF201 study for metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA.

For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.tyra.bio and engage with us on LinkedIn .

