Tyra Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen's 5 th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA, May 28-29, 2024 : Todd Harris, CEO of TYRA, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 , at 1:00 pm ET .

: Todd Harris, CEO of TYRA, will participate in a fireside chat on , at . Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 5-6, 2024: TYRA management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

TYRA management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. 45th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, June 10-13, 2024 : Todd Harris , CEO of TYRA, will present on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 , at 8:40 am ET . TYRA management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available via the For Investors page on the Investor section of the TYRA website.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. The Company's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. TYRA's initial focus is on applying its accelerated small molecule drug discovery engine to develop therapies in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA.

