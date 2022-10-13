Tyra Biosciences to Present Preclinical Data on TYRA-200, an FGFR1/2/3 Inhibitor, at 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will present preclinical data on TYRA-200 during a poster session at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 26-28, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: TYRA-200: Potent Against FGFR2 Fusions, Molecular Brake Mutations and Gatekeeper Resistance

Date/Time/Location: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 12-20:00 CET, Exhibition Hall

Session/Session Code: Molecular Targeted Agents 1, PP20

Poster #: 47

Regular abstracts are available on the EORTC-NCI-AACR website. The poster on TYRA-200 will be made available on the TYRA website under the "For Investors" section on October 26, 2022.

