DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyrata announced today that it will be deploying its automated tire tread monitoring system at the Durham, NC bus depot, in cooperation with the Durham City Transit Company and Continental. In this test program, Tyrata's IntelliTreadTM Drive-Over System (DOS) will measure and evaluate Durham buses' tire tread depth to provide actionable tire maintenance information. The rugged IntelliTread DOS is easy to install and operate, collecting data as buses drive over the low-profile, speed bump-like sensing unit. Data collected at the Durham City Transit Company bus depot will provide a foundation for other potential installations involving Durham fleet management sites.

Tyrata Installs IntelliTread™ Drive-Over System at Durham, NC Bus Depot for Enhanced Tire Monitoring

Tyrata announced limited availability of the IntelliTreadTM DOS for testing in October 2019. This first system field test is aimed at taking measurements of Durham bus tires over several months. The field test will provide a unique opportunity to evaluate DOS performance in normal operating field conditions. Tire measurements and the subsequent data analytics will allow Tyrata to observe and evaluate overall DOS performance, gain more understanding of customer requirements, and demonstrate the positive business impact of automated tire monitoring.

A key element of this field test is to prove out the company's business model, in which Tyrata provides low-cost data and actionable recommendations for fleet owners to optimize tire usage. The Durham bus system runs exclusively on Continental tires, and the goal of this program is to support Continental in its efforts to provide the best possible value to its commercial fleet customers and to reduce the complexity in managing tires.

"The IntelliTreadTM DOS delivers low-cost, real-time vehicle tire tread wear monitoring to fleet managers, automotive service centers and truck depots. We are excited to demonstrate its performance in the field and thankful to the city of Durham and the Durham City Transit Company for working with us on this field test. It has been a pleasure working with the DCTC team. This project reflects yet another reason why it's great to be a startup in Durham," said David Koester, Tyrata VP of Engineering.

"The City of Durham is committed to turning local government into a laboratory for startups and entrepreneurs. Tyrata testing their IntelliTread Drive-Over System with the City is an ideal example of our efforts to keep innovation local for our residents. We look forward to learning what insights will come out of Tyrata piloting their technology with us," said Thomas J. Bonfield, Durham City Manager.

"Continental strives to be on the cutting edge of technology advancements that help our customers to reduce their maintenance efforts," said Karim Fraiss, Head of Marketing and Operations Digital Solutions at Continental. "This field test is consistent with our efforts to continue to promote best-in-class solutions that translate into efficiencies for fleets."

Organizations interested in evaluating the IntelliTreadTM Drive-Over System may contact Luka Lojk at Luka.Lojk@Tyrata.com or +1-704-593-8418.

About Tyrata

Tyrata, Inc. is a tire sensor and data management company offering tire health solutions for fleet management, tire manufacturers and automotive service centers. The company's IntelliTreadTM technology monitors, tracks and predicts tire tread life, and is the only technology on the market that delivers direct measurements of tread depth in real-time. Sensors are linked to cloud-based data management and analytics to warn drivers, service advisors and depot managers when tires are dangerously thin. Tyrata is dedicated to improving tire safety, reducing maintenance costs and increasing profitability for its customers. For more information, visit www.tyrata.com.

