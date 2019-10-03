Tyrata IntelliTread™ Internal Tread Sensor Tested in Aircraft Tires

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyrata, Inc., a tire sensor and data management company, has demonstrated that its patented IntelliTread™ Internal Tread Sensor (ITS) can effectively measure aircraft tire tread depth in a laboratory setting. Aircraft tires are subjected to extreme operating conditions, and determining tread thickness in real-time will provide ground crews and aircraft tire manufacturers with additional information to appropriately maintain tire health for optimal performance and safety. Tyrata plans to carry out additional durability and in-tire sensor field tests in the near future.

Aircraft tires are complex, highly engineered structures designed to safely withstand heavy loads for take-offs and landings in a variety of weather conditions. Proper inspection and regular service in accordance to manufacturer's specifications ensure tire performance and safety. One aspect of tire inspection is regular tread depth assessments. Tyrata's direct tread measurement with the ITS complements current tread-depth evaluation practices and contributes to improved tire safety.

"Aircraft tires vary significantly in construction, tire structure, and material compounds from automotive and truck tires," said Aaron Franklin, Tyrata Chief Technology Officer. "Although we need to proceed with further testing, the initial IntelliTread ITS data is very encouraging."

Tyrata is applying its technology to address a variety of customer needs for tire tread wear monitoring and associated analytics. To meet these diverse needs, Tyrata is developing a comprehensive suite of tread-depth measurement systems and cloud-based analytical tools based on its proprietary technology. These tools range from fleet deployments in local centers or depots to highly distributed solutions for consumer, ridesharing, aircraft, and other applications. Tread-depth reports will be provided in real-time, anytime and anywhere. More information on the Tyrata product roadmap will be available at the Traction Summit 2019.

Participants at the upcoming Traction Summit 2019 in San Jose, CA can speak directly with Tyrata company representatives regarding the IntelliTread portfolio. Dr. Aaron Franklin, CTO at Tyrata, will be speaking on Intelligent Tread Wear Sensor Technology on Friday October 18 at 9:00 am in Session VI. For more information on Dr. Franklin's talk, visit: https://www.tractionsummit.com/traction/event-agenda.

Organizations interested in evaluating the IntelliTread products may contact Luka Lojk at Luka.Lojk@Tyrata.com or +1-704-593-8418.

About Tyrata

Tyrata, Inc. is a tire sensor and data management company offering tire health solutions for fleet management, tire manufacturers and automotive service centers. The company's IntelliTread™ technology monitors, tracks and predicts tire tread life, and is the only technology on the market that delivers direct measurements of tread depth in real-time. Sensors are linked to cloud-based data management and analytics to warn drivers, service advisors and depot managers when tires are dangerously thin. Tyrata is dedicated to improving tire safety, reducing maintenance costs and increasing profitability for its customers. For more information, visit www.tyrata.com .

