Tyrata to Demonstrate IntelliTread™ Drive-Over System with Integrated RFID at Tire Technology Expo 2020

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyrata, Inc., a tire sensor and data management company, will demonstrate its IntelliTread™ Drive-Over System (DOS) with integrated RFID technology at the Tire Technology Expo, February 25-27 in Hanover, Germany. The RFID technology enables the DOS to correlate tread-depth information of each individual tire as part of an asset management system. The DOS fully automates tire tread monitoring. This not only eliminates the labor associated with manual tread measurements, but also improves accuracy, enables scalability and identifies significant cost reduction for fleet managers.

IntelliTread™ Drive-Over System

Tyrata is utilizing innovative RFID solutions from FineLine Technologies to track, trace and validate vehicle tires. Each tire is properly identified via the FineLine RFID solution, and monitored for tread wear via the DOS.

The noninvasive, easy-to-install tire wear monitoring system can measure tread depth on a variety of tire sizes, from passenger and light truck to commercial truck and bus radial (TBR) tires. The real-time measurement is collected when a vehicle drives over the low-profile, speedbump-like unit and the data is automatically correlated with each individual tire using the RFID tag. The DOS is based on solid-state sensor technology, is low maintenance and insensitive to road and tire debris. Customers purchase DOS data for tires on a monthly basis with no upfront hardware costs and no additional maintenance or software fees.

"In addition to providing fleet companies with the capability to automate tire management processes, Tyrata's Drive-Over System is seen as a key enabler of tires-as-a-service, ride-sharing and other emerging business models," said Luka Lojk, VP of Sales and Marketing. "Moreover, with no up-front hardware or software costs, DOS should be a natural solution to deploy by any company seeking data-driven process and safety optimization."

"FineLine Technologies is pleased to showcase our state-of-the-art RFID technology integration with Tyrata's IntelliTreadTM Drive-Over System. We believe that the two products provide an unprecedented opportunity to create value to any customer wishing to extend tire-tracking automation with tread-depth data and other tire maintenance information," said Jan Svoboda, Director RFID Business Development.

The DOS is available for customer testing and is currently being validated with the Durham City Transportation Corporation bus system. The company anticipates expansion of testing to additional transportation service organizations within the Durham, North Carolina area, as well as other customers in the near future.

To see IntelliTreadTM Drive-Over System with RFID functionality visit the FineLine Technologies booth #8066 at the Tire Technology Expo, Hannover, Germany from February 25-27.

Organizations interested in additional IntelliTread™ portfolio may contact Luka Lojk at Luka.Lojk@Tyrata.com or +1-704-593-8418.

About Tyrata

Tyrata, Inc. is a tire sensor and data management company offering tire health solutions for fleet management, tire manufacturers and automotive service centers. The company's IntelliTread™ technology monitors, tracks and predicts tire tread life, and is the only technology on the market that delivers direct measurements of tread depth in real-time. Sensors are linked to cloud-based data management and analytics to warn drivers, service advisors and depot managers when tires are dangerously thin. Tyrata is dedicated to improving tire safety, reducing maintenance costs and increasing profitability for its customers. For more information, visit www.tyrata.com.

FineLine Technologies

FineLine Technologies develops and produces barcoded, and RFID integrated labels, tags, and stickers for major tire manufacturers, retailers, re-treaders and fleet operators, worldwide. Our innovative RFID enabled tags for mold and tooling management, tire production, logistics and fleet management organizations are helping to improve the global tire market, with better inventory accuracy, traceability and connectivity. Learn more at www.finelinetech.com/tire.

