Tyre Recycling Solutions signs MoU with South Korean LD Carbon

News provided by

LD Carbon

05 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Significant technological synergies between South Korean LDC proprietary Green carbon black technology and Swiss TRS unique water-jet milling technology draw both players to sign a MoU for a first jointly owned TyreXol™ rubber powder processing plant in South Korea, with further ambitions to expand the relationship to the Asian continent.

PREVERENGES, Switzerland and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LD Carbon, an eco-friendly waste treatment and raw material recycling company which has developed a proprietary pyrolysis technology and TRS, a circular economy technology developer and integrator which offer global solutions to produce high-performance sustainable products from end-of-life tires, have announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the implementation of a first factory to produce TRS' TyreXol™ rubber powders coming from the TRS Water Pulse™ process. The remainder of End-of-life tires after TyreXol™ production is to be utilized by LDC to produce tire pyrolysis oil ("TPO") and high-quality recovered Carbon Black ("rCB") whose quality has already passed the assurance tests from various global tire manufacturers for commercial adoptions.

Continue Reading
Signing of a partnership MoU between the LDC and TRS teams, 22nd August 2023
Signing of a partnership MoU between the LDC and TRS teams, 22nd August 2023

The new endeavor will enable the partners to crystallize major technical and commercial synergies as well as, for TRS, to bring production capacity to meet the pressing demand from TRS customers in Asia. Initially, the plant will process 25 ktpa end-of-life tires, yielding a volume of 5 ktpa TyreXol Water Pulse™ powder, which already passed quality assurance tests from global end customers such as tire manufacturers, who are accelerating commercial adoptions of TyreXol Water Pulse™powder.

"We have been screening many companies globally which could enhance our product range and further differentiate the value-in-use which we bring to tire manufacturers. We are thrilled to collaborate with TRS. Not only are our technologies complementary, but they have a deep understanding of the market, and we share the same ethical and professional values," said Baek, Seong-Mun, CEO and co-founder of LDC.

Staffan Ahlgren, CEO and co-founder of TRS commented: "This collaboration is very important for developing additional real circular solutions for the tires and rubber industries. The collaboration is born from months of discussions which helped us develop a deep mutual respect. It will be an accelerating step enabling us to supply Asian clients regionally and focus on our water-jet technologies in priority."

SOURCE LD Carbon

Also from this source

Tyre Recycling Solutions signe un protocole d'accord avec la société sud-coréenne LD Carbon

Tyre Recycling Solutions unterzeichnet eine Absichtserklärung mit dem südkoreanischen Unternehmen LD Carbon

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.