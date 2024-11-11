Tyrell and Storj Advance the Media & Broadcast Entertainment Tech Stack, Producing Results with Distributed Cloud Innovation

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Storj and Tyrell announce a growing partnership taking media and entertainment to new heights through the distributed cloud. Tyrell's commitment is to make media simple. They are a global technology distributor delivering leading solutions for broadcast, television production and live performance. Their focus is not just as a supplier, but as a partner in producing results and supporting future success.

Storj is a game-changer in media storage, offering a revolutionary decentralised platform. By aggregating unused storage capacity from data centers worldwide, Storj empowers cloud providers to allocate a portion of this spare capacity to their networks. This innovative approach delivers several key benefits from sustainability and global accessibility to cost-effectiveness.

Customers in the UK and Ireland rely on Tyrell to deliver the best solutions to ever-changing needs from streaming, encoding and file transfers to graphics, VFX and OTT video workflow services. "Storj is proud to collaborate with Tyrell to deliver transformative solutions for production, post-production, broadcast and more. The best testament to this is the enthusiasm of Tyrell's customers for what Storj delivers in efficiency, performance and global workflows that are unprecedented in ease of use and transfer speed," said Colby Winegar, CEO, Storj.

"Storj has broken the mold in cloud services. It's rare that a technology comes along that allows you to see things differently, and that's exactly what Storj has done. The workflow options that are now possible because of the Storj architecture, are resulting in a real shift in how media post-production can happen. Making the world smaller and greener- we're thrilled to be part of the Storj story," said Dan Muchmore, Sales & Marketing Director, Tyrell.

He added, "Storj offers substantial cost savings compared to major cloud providers like AWS and Microsoft Azure, making it perfect for workflows where collaborators are located around the world. Unlike traditional providers, with Storj there's no regional lock-in. Once files are distributed, they're instantly accessible worldwide and users can access them from their desktops as files."

Together Tyrell and Storj are advancing distributed cloud solutions to accelerate the future of the media and entertainment industry. Storj increases the value of existing media workflow investments, making them faster, more global and more sustainable by leveraging spare storage space and GPUs available around the world, and bringing high-performance storage and compute to the edge to be accessed anywhere, anytime. Storj also helps businesses reduce the carbon footprint of storing and distributing data more efficiently.

Storj has built the largest DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) platform in the world. It is rapidly expanding due to strategic partnerships with forward-thinking companies like Tyrell.

About Storj

Storj is redefining the cloud to advance the future of data—sustainably and economically. Storj leverages the vast global supply of spare resources to deliver services with better security, durability and performance. Experience up to 90% lower costs and carbon reduction with Storj.

About Tyrell

For 24 years Tyrell has been providing video, audio, graphics and storage solutions to the Irish and UK broadcast, post, production, corporate and education markets. In this time, we have become the leading provider of technology and service solutions both on-premise and in the cloud. Tyrell has an excellent understanding of the fast pace and unique pressures facing the media and entertainment industry; developing solutions for complex workflows. Allowing our clients to concentrate on the creative process and business development. From our two locations we offer a comprehensive range of professional services from consultancy to system design and integration, technical support and maintenance.

