Tyrell Terry Selected By Dallas Mavericks With 31st Overall Pick In 2020 NBA Draft

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis native Tyrell Terry was the first pick of the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. He was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the 31st overall pick. Tyrell Terry is represented by agent Daniel Poneman of Beyond Athlete Management.

Terry emerged as a hot name in the NBA Draft conversation throughout the offseason, and saw his stock rise in mock drafts all summer. At 6'3" and 174 lbs., Terry has grown an inch and gained 20 pounds of muscle since his lone college season concluded. Now, the 20-year-old Stanford standout is poised to make an impact on a high-octane Mavs offense: Terry offers spectacular shooting, high basketball IQ and a relentless competitive streak to pair alongside Luka Doncic.

Graduating from DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis, the point guard was a finalist for the "Minnesota Mr. Basketball" award and put up 22 points in Minnesota's 2019 state title game. Terry then took off for Stanford, packing on pounds in the weight room and numbers on the court. He grew physically while fine-tuning his game, notching multiple Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors and leading the conference in free throw shooting percentage. Terry's 14.6 points per game is the second-highest freshman average in Stanford history, and his 40.8 percent 3-point shooting propelled him to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. He joins an offense that shot the second-most 3s and set an NBA record for efficiency last season.

As comfortable firing from downtown as he is diving for a loose ball, Terry plays a dynamic brand of basketball on both sides of the floor. His clean handle compliments his lights-out shooting ability. He's a natural fit for the modern NBA, and a surefire asset for a playoff team like Dallas.

